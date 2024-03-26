The popular belief is that relations, friendships, and bonds fade away after a project comes to an end. Contrary to this, the Kumkum Bhagya cast flaunts their strong friendships time and again even after most of them exit the show. Ashlesha Sawant, who played the character of Meera in the show, took to Instagram and shared some unseen photos from her reunion with other actors from the show.

The cast of Kumkum Bhagya enjoys a reunion

Ashlesha Sawant, aka Meera of Kumkum Bhagya, shared a glimpse from her recent reunion with Kumkum Bhagya actors on social media. In the pictures, the cool gang posed as they seemed to enjoy each others' company. The image has actors like Mugdha Chaphekar, Aparna Mishra, Krishna Kaul, Ashlesha Sawant, and Sandeep Baswana enjoying a fun time together.

Ashlesha captioned the pictures as, "Happy Smurfs @itisriti @mugdha.chaphekar @baswanasandeep @kaul_me @appy__77 #makingmemories."

Take a look at Ashlesha Sawant's post on Instagram from the reunion night:

As soon as Ashlesha dropped the pictures, the co-actors from the pictures posted their comments on the same. Mugdha Chaphekar wrote "US" with a heart-shaped emoji, while Sriti Jha commented using heart emojis. Krishna Kaul wrote, "Always happy with all of you."

Advertisement

Mugdha Chapekar's birthday

Recently, Mugdha Chaphekar celebrated her birthday and received immense love from her co-actors from different shows. Sriti Jha wished her on her birthday with a beautiful post. She shared memories with Chaphekar and wrote, "Here's to always picking up where we left like we never left at all… Happy Birthday @mugdha.chaphekar. Here's wishing you a year full of the kind of calm crazy you prefer. Baaki baatein pyaar ki kishton me tum tak pohchaati rahungi saal bhar."

Krishna Kaul wrote, "Best part of our friendship is that we've lived through everything. Here's to 5 years and counting!! You're the best co actor i could've asked for. Prachi to my Pranbir, Love you my slightly better half."

More about Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya started with Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia playing the lead roles for years. After a generation leap, the duo exited the show, paving the way for Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul to take over as Prachi and Ranbir.

The show yet again took a generation leap, and actors Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma have joined the show. Meanwhile, Mugdha and Krishna continue to be part of Kumkum Bhagya.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Mugdha Chaphekar: Krishna Kaul, Sriti Jha and others wish Kumkum Bhagya actress