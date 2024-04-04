Arjit Taneja, known for his role in Kumkum Bhagya has once again captivated the audience with his new show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, alongside Sriti Jha. The actor, a fitness enthusiast has shared a glimpse of his strong biceps and triceps, inspiring his fans with fitness goals. He also revealed in the caption that his goal is to get stronger both physically and mentally.

Arjit Taneja shares a glimpse of his strong biceps

Taking it to his Instagram handle, Arjit shared a glimpse of his strong biceps with a thoughtful caption. Highlighting the importance of both physical and mental health, he wrote, “The goal is to get stronger everyday , physically and mentally! #SlowlyButSurely.”

Arjit Taneja also shared a quote, “Calmness is a superpower. The ability to not overreact or take things personally keeps your mind clear and your heart at peace.” This quote is written by Idil Ahmed.

Actors and Fans reaction

As soon as Arjit posted the picture, Not only fans but also actors like Sriti Jha, Paras Kalnawat, Hemangi Kavi, Kabeerr Bhhartiya, Rohit Suchanti and others also reacted with fire emojis to his post. Paras Kalnawat commented, “Kahan hai side fat?”

Fans filled his comment section and complimented him. One user wrote, “Sir big fan sir big fan. sir ap kitne hardworking ho plz Dumbbells gift kr do sir plzzzzz muje 5-5kg me dumbbells gift kr do sir plzz. (Sir, big fan sir, big fan. Sir, you are so hardworking. Please, sir, gift me dumbbells, sir, please. Please gift me dumbbells in 5-5kg, sir, please.).” Another user commented, “And there goes our Slay King showing how a slayer slays. Dayummn.”

More about Arjit Taneja

Arjit Taneja made his debut with the television reality show MTV Splitsvilla 6 and Box Cricket League. Later, he starred in several shows including Kumkum Bhagya, Kaleerein, Colors TV Bahu Begum, Naagin 5 & Naagin 6, Dangal TV Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer and Banni Chow Home Delivery. He was also seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Acche Lagte Hai.

He made a cameo with Sriti Jha in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which starred Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. He participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in 2023. Currently, he is playing the role of Virat in Kaise Tum Mujhe Mil Gaye opposite his former Kumkum Bhagya co-actor Sriti Jha.

