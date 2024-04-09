Gudi Padwa, which marks the start of the harvest season is celebrated today. It is celebrated in a grand way by the Marathi and Konkani communities. On the occasion, Kumkum Bhagya actress Mugdha Chaphekar interacted with us to share her plans for the day. She also reminisced about fond memories she has of this day. Read on to know more about the actress' celebration ideas.

Mugdha Chaphekar shares her plans for Gudi Padwa

Mugdha Chaphekar shared that like every Mumbaikar, this day holds a significant place in her life. Talking about the festival, she shared, "For this day I have these beautiful memories of waking up early in the morning and raising the Gudi on the balcony of our house with my family members. I am a Maharashtrian, so like other Mumbaikars, Gudi Padwa is one of the most important festivals for me."

Talking about how she spends the day with her family following rituals, she shared, "Every year, Shrikhand Puri and Varan Bhaat (prepared with toor dal and rice) cooked by my mother is on the menu. I love celebrating festivals because each one of them has a deep and significant meaning."

Check out Mugdha Chaphekar's social media post here:

Further, talking about her plans, the Kumkum Bhagya actress added, "Like every year, I will be celebrating this festival with my family and following the same traditions. I hope this new year brings in lots of happiness in everyone’s lives.”

On Gudi Padwa, many celebrities from the television industry, including Arjit Taneja, Srriti Jha, Paras Kalnawat, and Ankita Lokhande, to name a few, extended their heartfelt wishes to fans.

For the unversed, Gudi Padwa is observed on the first day of Chaitra, which marks the start of the Marathi New Year. Traditionally, Marathis use flowers and mango leaves to decorate their homes. Devotees go to temples to seek blessings and take part in processions. Usually, a gudi, flag-like structure constructed of bamboo, silk, and cloth is adorned with flowers, neem leaves, and a copper or silver pot and put up on open spaces or outside doors.

