Kumkum Bhagya: Purvi's concern gets Ranbir and Prachi closer; will they finally meet?

Kumkum Bhagya is slowly and steadily getting the love of the audience as the show has taken a generation leap recently and the story now revolves majorly around the new characters Rajvansh and Purvi.

The current track of the show revolves around Ranbir visiting India from abroad and viewers witnessed a few hits and misses between Prachi and Ranbir. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness yet another exciting hit-and-miss between the duo.

Ranbir calls Prachi's residence

In the upcoming episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, Ranbir makes a call at Prachi's residence. Prachi answers the call Ranbir is surprised hearing Prachi's voice. He gets overwhelmed but just then Vishakha takes the phone from her and speaks to Ranbir, who's now Krishna Kakkar. Hearing a different voice, Ranbir felt that Prachi's voice was just in his head.

He further tells Vishakha that they should not get Purvi married to Ashutosh as he is not the right person for her. However, Vishakha slams him for interfering in his matters and bangs the phone.

Kumkum Bhagya before leap

Before leap, it was revealed that Mihika planned to kill Prachi to win Ranbir's (Krishna Kaul) love. However, Akshay dies instead of Prachi. The blame comes on Ranbir and he gets a lifetime imprisonment sentence. The van in which Ranbir was taken from the court met with a massive accident resulting in everyone dying. However, Ranbir survives the accident.

Ranbir returns to Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) but misunderstands her to be grieving for Akshay's death. He leaves the house and relocates to London where he becomes a well-known business tycoon named Krishna Kakkar. Prachi finds out she's pregnant and gives birth to Purvi.

Kumkum Bhagya post leap

Prachi and her family find it difficult to maintain the expanses and hence leave Delhi and shift to Mumbai wherein they open a catering business with the name 'Kumkum Bhagya'.

Krishna Kakkar aka Ranbir visits Mumbai for a contract, not knowing about Prachi, Khushi, and Purvi being in Mumbai. Rajvansh (Abrar Qazi) aka RV is Krishna's business competitor.



