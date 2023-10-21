Kumkum Bhagya EXCLUSIVE: Abrar Qazi opens up on impact of onscreen characters and thoughts on reality shows

Abrar Qazi is all set to enter the TV show Kumkum Bhagya as the new lead. Qazi will play the character of Rajvansh, who has ulterior motives and is quite different from what he appears to be. The promo of generation leap in Kumkum Bhagya is out and it looks quite promising. The promo features new leads Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma in lead roles while Mugdha Chaphekar who plays Prachi in the show also appeared in the promo.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Abrar and he spoke at length about entering Kumkum Bhagya mid-way, the impact of onscreen characters, if he would like to participate in reality shows, and more. Read below.

Abrar Qazi on the impact of onscreen characters in his real-life

Abrar played the impulsive characters of Rudraksh and Samrat in Yeh Hai Chahatein for years. We asked the talented actor if such characters take a toll on him. He quipped, "You shoot for long hours for the character, and hence, sometimes everyone experiences the lows in their life and gets a little agitated. However, the characters are written in a way that provides drama for the show. In real life, if I do anything that Rudraksh did in the show, people will call me crazy (laughs). Overall, it can get on you sometimes, but most of the time your mind is quite clear that the character is fictitious."

Take a look at Abrar Qazi's post from Yeh Hai Chahatein days

Abrar Qazi on taking up reality shows

With an array of reality shows hitting the tube, we asked Abrar Qazi if he would opt for any of these, and he said, "Not right now! Honestly, have not thought about reality shows, for now. I want to focus on acting projects. TV, web, or films, anything that comes my way in terms of acting, I can consider. Having said that, I believe never say never. Maybe in the future, I'd change my mind but currently, I'm happy being an actor."

Abrar Qazi opens up if link-up rumors affect him

Abrar was a part of Gathbandhan and Yeh Hai Chahatein and was often linked with his co-stars Shruti Sharma and Sargun Kaur Luthra. We asked him if link-up rumors affect him and his bond with his co-stars. He said, "Initially, I used to get affected but now, over the years, I don't get bogged down by it. It doesn't affect the bond with co-actresses; we laugh it off."

Here's wishing Abrar all the best for Kumkum Bhagya!

