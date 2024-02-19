Anjum Fakih has made a decent name for herself in the entertainment industry. The actress rose to fame with her performance as Shrishty in Kundali Bhagya. Fakih tooka break from her daily soap to participate in Colors' reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. After being in the industry for quite some time now, Fakih is all set for her Umrah with her mother.

Anjum Fakih reveals going to perform Umrah with her mother.

Anjum Fakih took to social media to share a few glimpses of her traditional attire and revealed to her fans that she is all set to perform Umrah along with her mother. She also expressed her excitement in the post as she wrote, "Today is extremely special as I head to perform Umrah with my mom… I wanna scream #umrahready #meccacalling.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Anjum shared a few pictures with her mother from her flight to Jeddah.

Have a look at the Anjum Fakih's post about Umrah-

Anjum Fakih's probable exit from Kundali Bhagya

There were reports about Anjum Fakih's exit from Kundali Bhagya. However, the makers of the show have kept her exit open-ended with Shrishti slipping into a coma. She can return as per the requirement of the script. However, Anjum went ahead to sign Sony TV's Dabangii Mulgii Aali Re, which has recently taken a generation leap.

Advertisement

Anjum Fakih's teary farewell from Kundali Bhagya sets

While details about Fakih's exit were kept under wraps, her co-actress Shraddha Arya requested her multiple times to stay back in the show in a friendly manner. Shraddha was quite emotional about Fakih's exit from Kundali Bhagya as the duo bonded like real sisters and had a lot of fun on the sets of the show.

Anjum Fakih's performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Anjum Fakih struggled through her fears but conquered many of them during her journey on the show. She was the only contestant who was eliminated and brought back based on her performance. Anjum gave her best in almost all the stunts of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya makes THIS request for her hot and single friend Anjum Fakih