Kundali Bhagya actresses Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih are two of the most popular celebrity best friends in the industry. The actresses never fail to give best friend goals whether with their travel pictures or being there for each other. Now, a recent post of the actress caught the attention of the fans as Shraddha Arya shared a witty post for her single friend, Anjum Fakih.

Shraddha Arya’s post for Anjum Fakih

Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih share a sweet bond. Recently, the two were together for Shraddha’s sister, Divya Arya’s birthday party. The social media is abuzz with posts and videos from the birthday celebrations. Uploading a video of Anjum Fakih where she is seen sitting on the sofa checking her phone, Shraddha wrote that her friend is single and she wants suitable matches for her.

The accompanying caption reads, “This Hot and Gorgeous woman is single!! Only Hot and Rich apply.” Reacting to the post, Anjum Fakih reshared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, “Ha ha ha ha.”

Check out the screenshot of the post here:

Anjum Fakih is seen dressed in a red and white long dress with her straight hair open. Earlier that day, she also posted a selfie with Shradhha’s sister and wished her on her birthday.

Last year, Anjum Fakih took to Instagram to make her relationship with Rohit Jadhav official. However, reports aired in January this year that the couple broke up.

Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih often share cute reels and posts that delight their fans. The onscreen sisters and real life besties. Their immense fan following loves their sense of humor. Recently, the two went on a trip to Switzerland.

Shraddha essays the role of Preeta in the popular television drama, Kundali Bhagya. Anjum Fakih was also in the drama as Srishti Arora. However, she took her exit from the show this year. Arya has been in the serial since its inception and Fakih has also been a part for more than five years.

Kundali Bhagya continues to rank at the top of the TRP charts. The show also stars Shakti Anand, Sana Sayyad and Paras Kalnawat among others.

