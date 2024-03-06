Munawar Faruqui is living it up after winning the prestigious trophy of Bigg Boss 17. The rapper-comedian is busy working after his victory. Apart from appearing on various shows and events, he also often makes it a point to meet his family and friends. Recently, he posted a cute video hugging his son Mikael, which won many hearts. Now, yet another video of Faruqui is going viral, wherein he is seen with his new pair of swanky wheels.

Paras Kalnawat shares a glimpse of Munawar Faruqui's new car

Kundali Bhagya's Paras Kalnawat is a great friend of Munawar. The duo are often spotted together. In fact, Kalnawat was one of the few close friends Munawar invited to celebrate his Bigg Boss 17 victory. Taking to his social media, Kalnawat shared a video wherein Munawar is seen rejoicing after getting his hands on a luxurious new car.

Sharing a glimpse of the car, Paras wrote, "Congratulations Bhai for getting this beast home! So proud #NightDrives." The duo also have a few common friends including Karan Kundrra.

Have a look at Paras Kalnawat and Munawar Faruqui's video here-

Munawar Faruqui's Bigg Boss 17 victory

Munawar Faruqui had a roller-coaster journey in Bigg Boss 17. He faced tough times with his personal life being discussed on national television. However, he owned up to his mistakes and apologized for his acts. After a turbulent journey, Munawar Faruqui ended up winning the trophy, defeating popular contestants like Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Mashettey.

Advertisement

Munawar Faruqui after Bigg Boss 17's win

After winning the prestigious trophy, Faruqui went to his locality, Dongri, to celebrate with his fans. A sea of fans was seen as Faruqui arrived. People chanted his name and congratulated him on his win.

Munawar appeared on Dance Deewane 3 post-Bigg Boss 17 along with the other contestants of the show. He will be seen at his candid best in an upcoming comedy show, Madness Machayege India Ko Hasayege.

ALSO READ: Paritosh Tripathi roasts Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui over loyalty; latter has an epic comeback