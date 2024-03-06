Munawar Faruqui is busy with his appearances on various shows and work meetings. After winning Bigg Boss 17, the comedian-rapper is flooded with projects. He made an appearance on Dance Deewane 3 along with other contestants of the controversial reality show and now he is all set to be seen as the first guest on Madness Machayege India Ko Hasayege. One of the promos of the show is going viral wherein one can see Munawar in his element as he gives it back to Paritosh Tripathi.

Munawar Faruqui roasts Paritosh Tripathi

In one of the promos of the upcoming show, Madness Machayege India Ko Hasayege, Paritosh Tripathi is seen roasting Munawar Faruqui, pointing out his casanova image that has been created after Bigg Boss 17. Tripathi said, "Roz Rooth Ke chali jaati ho, aisi kya berukhi hai? Hum toh loyal hai, hum kaha Munawar Faruqui hai."

Giving it back to Tripathi in style, Munawar Faruqui mentioned that he didn't take the insult to heart and would request his fans also to not get offended. He added that he would say the same for Tripathi, but he doesn't have a fan following. This one-liner by Munawar won many accolades.

Munawar Faruqui's personal life in Bigg Boss 17

In Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui's personal life was widely discussed as he posed as being in a relationship with his girlfriend Naxila Sitaishi. The comedian was shocked as one of his close friends with whom he had a history, Ayesha Khan entered the show and exposed his web of lies. Khan revealed that Faruqui broke up long ago and has been associated with multiple women.

Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss 17

After a roller coaster ride in the controversial show, Faruqui lifted the winner's trophy. He competed against Abhishek Kumar, who secured the first runner-up position. Mannara Chopra ended at second runner-up spot followed by Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey.

