Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya maintains an active social media presence and often shares her whereabouts with her fans. Be it her glamorous pictures, her fun time with her friends, or her romantic moments with her husband, the actress often treats her social media family with amazing posts. It is a known fact that Shraddha shares a great camaraderie with all her co-actors including Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad. Their behind-the-scenes fun is often visible on Instagram.

Shraddha Arya has THIS complaint from Sana and Paras:

A few hours ago, Shraddha Arya shared a new video with her fans and followers on her social media handle. In this video, the actress mentions a serious complaint that she has against Sana Sayyad and Paras Kalnawat. Shraddha says, "Guys, gussa tab nahi aata hai jab tum kam khaate ho but fir bhi tum wait loose nahi kar paate. Gussa tab aata hai (pulls Sana into the frame) jab aisi ladkiya kehti hai ki mei moti ho gayi hu (Guys, you don't feel angry when you eat less and still doesn't loose weight. You feel angry when girls like her say 'I have become fat')."

It is then seen that Sana teases Shraddha saying that she is gaining weight. It is also seen that Paras Kalnawat interrupts between Shraddha and Sana. Shraddha then points at Paras and says, "Aise logo pe bhi bohot gussa aata hai." Sana then mentions that even Paras thinks that he has gained weight. Shraddha then says, "Yeh mota moti, I hope you are watching this mota-moti." In the caption of this post, Shraddha wrote, "Love My Annoyingly Slim Costars @sana_sayyad29 @paras_kalnawat."

Watch Shraddha Arya's video here-

As soon as this video was shared by Shraddha, Divya Arya, and Neha Adhvik Mahajan dropped laughing emojis on the clip. Meanwhile, Paras wrote, "Main toh kuch khaata hi nahi," and Sana commented, "I am her, she is me."

About Kundali Bhagya:

Kundali Bhagya premiered on July 12, 2017, and has been entertaining the audience since then. Over the years, the show starred several popular actors like Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shakti Arora, and many others. A few months ago, Kundali Bhagya witnessed a generation leap and Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and Sana Sayyad were roped in to play the main leads. Shraddha continues to essay the role of Preeta, whereas Shakti Anand essays the role of Karan.

