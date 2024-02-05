Madalsa Sharma recalls how father-in-law Mithun Chakraborty inspired her to continue working after marriage

Actress Madalsa Sharma who is known for her outstanding character in the Hindi drama Anupamaa as Kavya Shah in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife recalls her conversation with her father-in-law the veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty right after her marriage with Mahaakshay Chakraborty. The actress has been working in the industry since the age of sixteen.

Madalsa Sharma gives credit to Mithun Chakraborty

Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya Shah from Anupamaa gives credit to her in-laws for being supportive about her career. The Anupamaa actress reminisces about her conversation with her father-in-law Mithun Chakraborty which inspired her to keep her work on priority, therefore she continues to work even after her marriage.

In the same interview, the 32-year-old actress shares that being a central character in a show often becomes difficult as one has to be in every scene. It comes with shorter breaks and difficulty in managing work-life versus personal life. However, Madalsa feels blessed to have supportive in-laws and a husband. She said, “My in-laws and husband have always been very supportive of my work. I remember when I got married, I thought of taking a break for some time to settle in. One fine day, my father-in-law came and said that he was aware that I had been working from a young age. He said that just because I am married doesn't mean my career should take a back seat. He stated that if any project or character excites me, I have the entire family's support to pursue it.”

What Mahaakshay Chakraborty has to say on Madalsa Sharma’s work life

Madalsa Sharma proudly shares an insight about her personal life, she says, “What can I say about Mimoh? The more I want to express, I fall short of words. He has been the most supportive husband. He knows I am going to be exhausted by the end of the day as we shoot extensively, and he is extremely careful about it. At the same time, I also make sure to balance everything. Me as a wife, daughter-in-law, and daughter, I know I need to spend quality time as that fulfils my soul.”

From the above statement, it is clear that Madalsa Sharma, apart from her work life, is a family-oriented person. Therefore, she manages to balance her personal life as passionately as she manages her work life.

Madalsa Sharma’s conversation post-marriage

Post her marriage with Mahaakshay when the Anupamaa actress thought of taking a year’s break from her work life to settle down in her marriage, the veteran actor of Bollywood and her father-in-law motivated her to make her work a priority and that everyone will support her in whatever character she soothes her. Earlier in an interview she also mentioned that Mithun Chakraborty takes pride when the young generation asks him if he is Kavya’s father-in-law.

