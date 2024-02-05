WATCH: THIS animal entered The Kapil Sharma Show judge Archana Puran Singh's room; startled actress shares video

Earlier today The Kapil Sharma Show judge Archana Puran Singh shared her horrifying experience of an encounter with a monkey coming inside her room in Rishikesh through a video on her Instagram handle. Archana never fails to find humour even in the roughest situation. The De Dana Dan actress lightens the situation by mentioning how worried she was about her iPad even while in an encounter with the monkey.

Archana Puran Singh’s encounter experience in detail

Archana Puran Singh shared about her encounter with a monkey inside her hotel room in Rishikesh on her Instagram. While she was spending her leisure time watching the series Shameless on her iPad a monkey entered her room which shook her to the core, prompting her to immediately switch on her defence mode. After writing the full experience note Archana specifically mentioned, “(This video was made for the eyes and ears of ONLY my family... but then... decided to share it with my Instagram, too).” This note holds self-explanation about how much her fans and Instagram family mean to her that she cared to share her life updates with them.

The 61-year-old actress wrote, “I swear, literally one second I was happily lying in my hotel bed, watching a series (called "Shameless") ... next, from the corner of my eye 👁 I see a "creature" enter the room at floor level! And IMMEDIATELY in a split second my fight-or-flight mode was activated and I was letting out a horrifying blood-curdling warrior-attack cry and leaping up from my bed and charging at, by now, an almost puzzled monkey.”

When Archana added the fun element

Archana added a fun element to her encounter experience with the monkey, mentioning how she gave out a horrifying cry leaping out of her bed, leaving the monkey puzzled. Further, she added, “Honestly he gave me such a look... as if to say yaar ye KAISA behavior hai (dude what kind of behaviour was that)!! And I was like yaar ye to dara hi nahi (dude he was not even a little afraid)!! But I was now just 2 feet away from the primate... too close to go into retreat mode. So I charged even more ferociously at the, by now, totally petrified monkey.” This statement portrays Archana's wit and humor to entertain fans.

Archana Puran Singh never forgets to amuse her fans. She even described the monkey's reaction so well that her comments section was flooded with fans commenting it was an entertaining description. Later in her experience note, she talked about how careful she was all that time about her iPad on which she was watching the Shameless series. She also mentioned that while all this monkey business happened, the series was running in the background. The Kapil Sharma show judge wrote, “But I was now just 2 feet away from the primate... too close to go into retreat mode. So I charged even more ferociously at the, by now, totally petrified monkey. With flailing hands and blood-curdling screams that even my primal ancestors would have been proud of, I herded him out the door and pulled the balcony door shut with a shaking hand. By the way, all this time my series was giving a background score, as "Shameless" was still running on my iPad which I had been careful to not drop on the floor even in my panic mode!

Ab ek haanth se chatakni kaise band kru!?! Ek haanth mein to Ipad hai! (Now how will I turn the doorknob with one hand? I have an iPad in my other hand!)

Somehow I managed to gently perch the still-running iPad on a chair nearby while hanging on to the door for dear life! Then when I shut the chatakni (doorknob), heart pounding and breathing shakily, I looked down at him through the barrier of the glass door, and this monkey was looking at me with confused eyes as if saying ki ye kya tareeqa hai bhai? Darwaza kholo!! (What kind of behavior is this, now open the door).

And in almost human fashion he started knocking on the door!!! Bang-Bang. Bang-Bang-Bang!

...as if to say wtf!! Chalo bahut ho gaya mazak... ab darwaza kholo!!!! (Enough of mocking, now open the door).

What you see in the video is him resigning to his fate as if to say: ah, humans!! And thankfully that was the last I saw of him. Till maybe another day... since I'm still shooting in Rishikesh. Next time, he may bring his "friends" along to make a more dedicated attempt at re-entering my premises !! But I'm keeping my balcony door firmly locked now!” #rishikeshdiaries #adventures

Horrifying experience of Archana Puran Singh through a recorded video

Archana Puran Singh recently shared a video where she encountered a monkey, and her terrified expression was evident. She described her reaction as yelling like a maniac. Surprisingly, the monkey got frightened and hurriedly escaped onto the balcony. As she closed the balcony door, the monkey began banging on it, desperately wanting to come inside. Later, in the video, she couldn't help but laugh at the absurdity of the situation, exclaiming, "What is happening?" Following the incident, Archana recorded another video, expressing how scared she was by exclaiming, "Holy f**k, my heart is beating so fast."

Currently, the De Dana Dan actress is shooting for her next project in Rishikesh.

