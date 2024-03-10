Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur resolve differences; says, ‘Bhaichara on top’

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical violence

Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and a popular figure on social media, has recently found himself embroiled in controversy. Following a recent incident where he was involved in a physical altercation with a stranger at a restaurant, Elvish is now making headlines for assaulting YouTuber Sagar Thakur, also known as Maxtern. Since the video of Elvish physically assaulting Sagar went viral on social media, he has faced significant backlash. Amidst the Gurugram police's summons, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, and YouTuber Maxtern have now resolved their issues and become friends.

Reconciliation on Instagram: Brotherhood over bitterness

Elvish took to Instagram and shared a picture with Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern, captioning it, “Ek Ghar Mai Bartan Hote Hai. Bajege toa sahi. Bhaichara On Top. (There are utensils in a house. If they make noise, it's alright. Brotherhood on top.).” The BB OTT 2 winner announced that they have now resolved their fight.

It all started with Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur engaging in an online debate on social media, which had been ongoing for several days. On March 7 (Thursday), the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 took to Twitter, expressing his intention to remind Sagar, also known as Maxtern, about his residence in Delhi. Thakur subsequently traveled to Gurugram and shared a screenshot of his conversation with Elvish on social media.

About Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur's case:

Earlier, Elvish Yadav shared a video on social media claiming that Maxtern made alarming threats to him and his family, which provoked his actions. The confrontation between the YouTubers happened at Maxtern's friend's garment shop. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame claimed that the meeting was strategically planned, as hidden cameras and microphones were installed to capture them.

