Mannara Chopra addresses Munawar Faruqui's roast of her claim on being Bigg Boss 17 winner in female category

Mannara Chopra secured the position of the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 17, while Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of the reality show. Following the conclusion of Bigg Boss 17, Mannara updated her Instagram bio with the tag 'Bigg Boss 17 winner in the female category.' Later, during Munawar's Instagram Live session, he humorously referred to Aoora as the 'BB 17 winner in the NRI category,' in reaction to Mannara’s claims.

Mannara Chopra reacts to Munawar Faruqui’s roast

In a recent interview with ETimes TV, Mannara reacted to the stand-up comedian's roast on social media. She expressed that she did not feel her team was wrong. Chopra said, “I would like to accept the fact and I should feel proud about it that I made it so far in the game. It is a proud moment, and if my team wrote that I was the winner in the female category, they must have definitely thought something about it.”

When asked if she talked to Munawar Faruqui about the joke, she said she didn't notice his other comments because a lot was happening in her life after the show. She hasn't spoken to Munawar about it and is just going with the flow for now.

Moreover, the actress emphasized that trolling doesn't bother her. She said, “Aap harr cheez ko Dil par nahi le sakte. I can’t get affected by everything. And the truth is that I was there in the top 3, and I was able to leave other contestants behind.”

Advertisement

She added, “This doesn't mean those who didn't make it to the top 3 were less deserving or less talented. Perhaps they had some personality traits or flaws that put me in the top 3.”

About Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui

Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui shared a strong bond in the initial weeks of Bigg Boss 17. Unfortunately, their friendship faced challenges with the entry of Ayesha Khan as a wild card contestant, leading to frequent fights and arguments. While it seemed their friendship hit a low point, by the conclusion of BB 17, Mannara and Munawar chose to forgive and forget, rekindling their friendship. They recently reunited at a lavish party thrown by Abhishek Kumar, a former BB 17 contestant and mutual friend. Mannara and Munawar were all smiles as they posed for the cameras.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17’s Mannara Chopra reveals her plans to meet sisters Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra