Mannara Chopra, known for her participation in Bigg Boss 17, enjoyed Holi festivities with lots of fun and delight. Surrounding herself with family members and loved ones, the Zid actress made sure to celebrate Holi to its fullest. This time, the celebrations were quite special as Priyanka Chopra and her singer-husband Nick Jonas, along with her daughter, arrived in India for the festivities.

Mannara Chopra's Holi bash with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Just a few hours ago, Mannara Chopra's sister, Mitali Handa, took to her Instagram handle and shared a few snapshots giving a glimpse of their Holi celebrations. In the pictures, the Bigg Boss 17 fame can be seen drenched in colors and soaked in happiness as she enjoys her time with her family.

Sharing the adorable frames, Mitali Handa captioned the post, "Sprinkling the Colors of love on the canvas of life.. Hope you guys had Happiest HOLI."

Check out the post here:

A few of the frames have Mannara Chopra posing alongside sister Mitali, cousin sister Priyanka Chopra, and jiju Nick Jonas. The Zid actress opted for casual attire and wore a denim skirt and white t-shirt, while the 'Desi Girl' was dressed in a traditional white suit. Additionally, a clip has Mannara dancing to dhol beats with Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra. Earlier, in a separate video dropped by Priyanka Chopra, the Bigg Boss 17 finalist was spotted dancing her heart out on the dhol beats.

Fans react to Mannara Chopra's Holi festivities

Reacting to Mital Handa's Holi special post, one of the fans wrote, "Aww sisters love is best but did you guys exchanged your shoes for different colors." Another comment read, "Cute smart positive motivational and beautiful very family i have ever seen." A netizen wrote, "Loved to see you all together after a very long time."

Have a look at some comments here:

For the uninitiated, Mannara Chopra rose to fame owing to her stint on the Bigg Boss 17. She reached to the finale but got evicted at the third spot. She shares a warm and sweet bond with her cousin, Priyanka Chopra, and her mom, Madhu Chopra. Time and again, she has expressed her fondness for both.

