Rati Pandey has made a decent name for herself in the television industry. The actress is best known for her role of Nupur in Miley Jab Hum Tum and her stellar performance in Hitler Didi. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the talented actress spoke at length about her decision to take sabbaticals after each show, the brightest phase of her career, the regret of losing a few projects, and more.

Rati Pandey regrets losing a few projects

She said, "I believe Miley Jab Hum Tum and Hitler Didi were my golden period and I have thoroughly enjoyed that phase. After that, because of my choices, you can say downfall bhi aaya hai. Sometimes you feel ke agar thode paise kum karke woh project kar leti toh acha hota. But, beech mein jitne bhi downfall aaye hai, I thank the universe that gratitude has always been there. I believe in one thing whatever happens, happens for good. Toh Aaj Tak Jo bhi hua hai, mere liye acha hi hua hai." (Because of my choices, I did face downfall. At times, I felt I could adjust the remuneration and take up a few projects that I rejected. However, I believe that whatever happened, happened for good.)

Have a look at the entire exclusive interview of Rati Pandey here-

Has Rati Pandey quit Television?

Rati Pandey said, "I have always followed a pattern of taking a sabbatical after completing every show on television. I always take long gaps because I never wanted to be exposed to television all the time. Whichever character I have done on TV among all the eight shows as a lead that I have done, all the characters were very different from each other. I never repeated any character."

She added, "I feel I was fortunate enough that I grabbed so many shows on TV as leads. So, I feel everybody has to move on. It's not like I have quit television. Given a chance, given a story, I would take up. I am still waiting for that good opportunity to make a comeback to Television. Till then, I am venturing to somewhere else."

Rati Pandey on being differentiated as a TV actress

When asked if the Porus actress faced the differentiation that TV actors usually face while auditioning for other mediums, Rati stated that she did face discrimination when she was auditioning for a certain web series wherein the makers weren't looking for a TV actress, and even if they did, they offered a very small part of the role and not anything stronger.

She said, "They said that they didn't want television acting and I was like what is television acting? Because I have done TV too. Subsequently, I understood, woh unki bhi galti nahi hai kyuki TV actors kuch kuch aise actors hai Jo thoda over exaggerate kar dete hai or acting ko acting ki tarah karte hai. (That is not their fault as at times there are actors who exaggerate and take acting as literal acting)."

She added that whenever they try to act naturally, the directors and producers ask them to deliver a louder version of their emotions which is further tagged as 'TV acting'.

For the unversed, Rati Pandey is all set for the release of her new Bhojpuri film, Rang De Basanti which is slated to release on March 22. The actress has gained accolades for her performances in shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Hitler Didi, Porus, Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai, Shaadi Mubarak, and Begusarai among others.