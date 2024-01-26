Bigg Boss17: Sunny Arya aka Tehelka reveals buying outfit worth lakhs for finale; Can you guess the cost?

Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka, the evicted Bigg Boss 17 contestant revealed how he is preparing for the Bigg Boss 17 Finale evening. The contestant whose friendship with Arun Mahashettey, who is currently in the top 5 of Bigg Boss 17 contestants became memorable also showed his support for his best friend. It goes without saying that Tehelka is rooting for Arun to lift the Bigg Boss 17 trophy.

Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka reveals his preparations for Bigg Boss 17 Finale

Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka was spotted with his wife. The media asked him about the Finale preparations for Bigg Boss 17. He shared that he bought outfit and shoes worth lakhs for the Grand Finale evening. He replied, “Tagdi tayari hain. Mere jo kapde hain Finale ke liye, 29 lakh ke kapde silwaye hain maine. Abhi joote aa rahe hain 28 lakh ki, New Zealand se pohonchne wale hain.”

“(Great preparations. Thee clothes I have bought for Finale worth Rs 29 lakh. The shows are yet to come from New Zealand and it’s worth Rs 28 lakh)”

Watch Sunny Aryaa’s video here:

Further, the media also asked him about whom he is supporting in the show. He is rooting for his best friend and shared, “Arun bhai zindabad (All hail Arun brother)! Tagda Tehelka.”

About Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale

Recently evicted contestant Isha Malviya was also spotted in the city. The actress shared that she would perform on the Grand Finale evening with Chintu aka Samarth Jurel. After expressing that she is rooting for Ankita Lokhande to win the trophy, Isha Malviya said, "Definitely performance hai, meri aur chintu ki. Dekhna aap log (Yes definitely there is a performance of mine and Chintu. You guys will watch)."

Isha Malviya was evicted last weekend from the Bigg Boss 17 house. After her, Vicky Jain was eliminated in a sudden mid-week elimination. The top 5 contestants inside the house are Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Mahashettey.

The Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale will be on 28th January. It will stream live on JioCinema and Colors TV from 6 pm to 12 am.

