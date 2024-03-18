THROWBACK: When Arjun Bijlani shared why wife Neha Swami and he decided not to keep their first baby

Arjun Bijlani has intrigued a generation of audiences with his charismatic personality, impeccable acting skills, and cute looks. He has been around in the industry for almost two decades now. Though the actor mostly gave hit projects, there came a time when he had almost no work in his kitty. Arjun participated with his better half, Neha Swami in Smart Jodi and recalled the same dark period of his life. He also disclosed that certain circumstances brought him to the decision to abort his first child.

Arjun Bijani’s startling revelation about not keeping his first baby

Getting candid about the challenging times and trauma he went through, Arjun Bijlani said that his wife, Neha Swami got pregnant within a year of their marriage. However, he was not in a financial condition to handle the expenses of a child. This led the couple to reach a decision to abort their first-conceived baby.

Neha got teary-eyed as Arjun talked about this difficult period. He stated, “Ek saal hi hua tha hamari shaadi ko jab hamein pata chala that she’s pregnant. Wo 1-1.5 saal na mein kaam nahi kar raha tha uss time par. Toh obviously bachche ki ek bohot badi responsibility hoti hai, toh hum cheez ko aage nahi le jaate. Fir yeh maani, royi aur mere ko bhi ajeeb ho raha tha but finally maine soch liya tha kyunki mere account mein uss time Rs 40,000-50,000 bache the. Mein kya hi bachcha karta yaar. Hum pahuche hospital ki hum nahi karenge use (It was only a year after our marriage that Neha got pregnant. I wasn’t working for 1-1.5 years then and obviously, the responsibility of a child is huge. Because of this, we thought of not going ahead with it. Neha cried, and I was also feeling bad. But I had made up my mind because I had only Rs 40,000-50,000 in my account. How could I take the responsibility of a child? So, we went to the hospital to abort it).”

Take a look at Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram post with son Ayaan

About Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani is one of the most prominent faces on Indian Television. He started off with a supporting role in 2004’s Kartika. The actor catapulted to fame with his portrayal of Alekh in Left Right Left and Mayank in Miley Jab Hum Tum. Besides acting, Arjun has appeared as a host for shows like Dance Deewane, India’s Got Talent, and MTV Splitsvilla. He is currently doing Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti.

Personally, Arjun Bijlani married his longtime partner, Neha Swami on May 20, 2013. They welcomed their firstborn, Ayaan Bijlani in 2015.

