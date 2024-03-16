EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Rati Pandey shares thoughts on taking up Bigg Boss-Khatron Ke Khiladi offers for her comeback

Rati Pandey, who charmed the teenage audience of the nineties with her mesmerizing role in Miley Jab Hum Tum, engaged in a candid discussion with Pinkvilla. She opened up about her career journey in the television industry and shared her stance on making a comeback through reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Rati Pandey on considering a Bigg Boss offer

When asked about her thoughts on returning to television via reality shows, especially Bigg Boss, Rati acknowledged that she has given it much thought. She noted, “I have been approached so many times, like initial days used to be something else only the show used to be something else only, now it has become something else only.”

Rati expressed concerns about the show's changing nature and the need for careful consideration before accepting an offer. She stated, “We have to sit back and just think whether I have to go or not. Jo itni jama poonji humne kamayi hai, wo ek baar mien waha pe izat khatam to nahi ho jayegi humari which is a fact you know (We have to sit back and just think about whether I should go or not. The wealth that we have earned, won't it all be lost in terms of respect in one go, which is a fact, you know).” She later attributed her reluctance to the fact that life outside Bigg Boss differs greatly from the world inside the house.

Rati Pandey reveals the truth about Bigg Boss

The actress further exposed the real dynamics of Bigg Boss, explaining that the show's format inevitably leads to conflicts to bring out participants' personalities. “The show’s format is such that you somewhere have to you know apke jhagde hone hi hone hai, taki apki personality nikali jaye waha pe. Waha pe conditions aise create kiye jaate hai na jaha pe apki extreme mtlb apko extreme tak le jaya jayega ki apki patience level dekhi jati hai (The format of the show is such that you, somewhere, have to... you know, your fights are bound to happen, so that your personality comes out there. There, conditions are created in such a way where you are taken to the extreme, meaning you will be pushed to your limits to see your level of patience),” she said.

Despite being approached multiple times, Rati mentioned she would only consider entering the house if the financial incentive were compelling, humorously adding that she isn't interested in losing her respect.

Rati Pandey on participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi

Rati also shared that she has received offers from Khatron Ke Khiladi but has hesitated due to a lingering knee issue from a past injury. She says, “I have got lot of calls from Khatron Ke Khiladi as well but I was not keeping well as I still have a knee issue. Ye dar rehta hai humesha (There is always a fear) Because I lost my ACL in a reality show, which was long back for Star Plus.”

Rati says, “Uski wjha se I have that this fear. Ek show ki wjha se aap jindagi bhar you go through that pain, so once I’m done with all this I will definitely do, Love to do Khatron Ke Khiladi (Because of that, I have this fear. Because of one show, you go through that pain for the rest of your life, so once I'm done with all this, I will definitely do, love to do Khatron Ke Khiladi).” Nevertheless, she expressed a strong interest in participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi once she overcomes her current challenges, indicating a preference for this show over Bigg Boss.

More about Rati Pandey

Rati Pandey's television career began with appearances in Khoj, C.I.D, and Raat Hone Ko Hai. She gained widespread fame as Nupur Bhushan in Miley Jab Hum Tum and continued to make her mark in shows like Hitler Didi and others. Besides acting, Rati has participated in reality shows such as Nachle Ve and made appearances in Bigg Boss 6 Grand Finale. After a brief hiatus, she returned to television with significant roles in Begusarai, Porus, and Divya Drishti. In 2020, she took on the lead role in Shaadi Mubarak, replacing Rajshree Thakur.

