MTV Splitsvilla is back with its newest season of love, sizzling chemistry, and never-ending drama and we can't wait for it to premiere. The 15th season, MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please, is all set to take you on an exhilarating ride as the hottest girls and boys step up their game to win 'Dil aur Fame'. 21 hot singles will vie for love and fame and fans will surely be treated with some drama and entertainment.

When and where to watch MTV Splitsvilla X5?

Without keeping the audience waiting longer, MTV Splitsvilla X5 will soon shine on your screens. The most talked about reality show will air this month itself. Yes, that's right! MTV Splitsvilla X5 is set to premiere on March 30, 2024 on MTV. It will air every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm. The audience will have the liberty to watch MTV Splitsvilla X5 anytime on Jio Cinema.

As the buzz about the show's premiere is already in the air, the makers are increasing the excitement quotient by sharing back-to-back promos on the channel's social media handle. The promos offer a sneak peek into the show's upcoming episode and we are sure it will drop your jaws.

Watch MTV Splitsvilla X5 promo here-

Advertisement

Who is hosting MTV Splitsvilla X5?

The show will be hosted by the ultimate Queen of Hearts - Sunny Leone, joined by her new co-host, the dashing King of Hearts - Tanuj Virwani.

What is the theme of MTV Splitsvilla X5?

MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please promises fans an unprecedented season of entertainment with a new theme. The theme revolves around Splitsvillains playing the game of love and the ‘ex’ factor will unlock a whole new level of drama. 11 girls and 10 boys will give it their all in the ultimate quest to find that one ideal match.

In a heady cocktail of sentiments and strategy, Mischief Maker Uorfi Javed will return to stir ‘mischief’ in paradise, while ruling a parallel villa of exes called Ex-Isle. Confrontations, jealousy, revelations, voyeurism, old rivalries, and dark pasts all come to light and all hell breaks loose when the contestants meet their ex-es!

Fans must watch out for new elements like the Mischief Box, through which Uorfi will infuse chaos and bedlam into the contestants’ lives, leaving them shocked and shaken. The Love Den will serve as an intimate space for Splitsvillains to connect emotionally and express their feelings freely.

Not only this but to spice up the drama, several celebrities will be seen appearing this season. In the promo, celebs like Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, actresses Jannat Zubair and Urvashi Rautela will also appear on the show to throw challenges at the participants.

Sunny Leone shares thoughts on the new season:

Sharing her thoughts on the launch of MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please, Sunny Leone said, “MTV Splitsvilla is a true reflection of the evolving dynamics of love, staying genuine and connected with the changing trends in relationships. It resonates with the modern perspective on dating and how the rules have transformed. The 'ExSqueeze Me Please' theme this season will add twists and turns that will surely heighten fans' excitement.”

Watch another promo of MTV Splitsvilla X5:

Tanuj Virwani talks about hosting MTV Splitsvilla X5:

Talking about hosting the show for the first time, actor Tanuj Virwani said, “As an avid follower of the show, I'm thrilled to host India's ultimate dating reality series. As I come from the world of fiction, this is an exciting opportunity to step into non-fiction. It's a playpen for improvisation, fun, and self-improvement. Catering to a new audience, I'm eager to connect with the youth of India, embracing the challenge and the opportunity to bond and vibe with them. I’m keen and extremely excited to see how the contestants play this quest for love.”

Advertisement

Who are the two Roadies contestants participating in MTV Splitsvilla X5?

MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please will have two contestants from MTV Roadies Karm ya Kaand, and they are- Siwet Tomar, and Akriti Negi. Known for their fiery clashes on Roadies and their unresolved romantic history, Siwet, and Akriti are set to come face to face and make waves on MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please. With their tumultuous history and unresolved issues, this season promises to be an electrifying rollercoaster of emotions.

Looking back at MTV Splitsvilla X4:

The previous season of MTV Splitsvilla, MTV Splitsvilla X4, was hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani. The show aired from November 2022 to February 2023. Like other seasons, this season also received immense love from the audiences for its unique and engaging concept. Former couple Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir emerged as the winner of MTV Splitsvilla X4.

ALSO READ: Splitsvilla X5 PROMO: Are Munawar Faruqui, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair and Urvashi Rautela participating?