Netizens express wish to see Vicky Jain on Shark Tank India; here’s how former Bigg Boss 17 contestant reacted

Vicky Jain received a lot of appreciation and fame after his stint on Bigg Boss 17. He has graduated from being a business figure to a celebrity after the controversial reality show. Vicky’s gameplay won him a huge amount of fans. Recently, he held an Ask Me Anything session on his Instagram and picked up some fan queries. One of his admirers expressed his wish to see the businessman on Shark Tank India. Like always, the Bigg Boss 17 contestant came up with a mindful reply.

Vicky Jain proposes to be a judge on Shark Tank India

During a Q&A on the official social media handle of Vicky Jain, a fan conveyed his desire to see the Bigg Boss 17 star on Shark Tank India. He said, “Want to see you as a shark tank judge, you will really do very well.”

Replying to the same, Vicky went on to suggest the makers of the show consider him for the position. He stated, “@sonytvofficial dekho demand ho rahi hai for next season. Judge ke liye aap mujhe try kar sakte hain on public demand (@sonytvofficial look there is a demand for next season. You can try me for judging on public demand).”

Take a look at Vicky Jain’s response to a fan here:

Another user asked the entrepreneur to join the entertainment industry. Revealing his plans on that, Vicky Jain said that he is already there and soon, viewers will see more of him.

Advertisement

A third user requested a business tip from Vicky. His million-dollar advice read, “Patience lose mat karo. Dekho koyla jitna pisega tabhi toh khara heera banega (Don’t lose patience. Look, coal will only turn into a diamond when it undergoes more grounding).”

Vicky Jain’s Bigg Boss 17 Journey

Vicky Jain emerged as one of the strongest contenders on Bigg Boss 17. He faced various challenges inside the glass-walled house, the biggest being his falling relationship with his wife, Ankita Lokhande. The duo engaged in multiple ugly arguments during their stay. However, after coming out, they clarified all rumors of having differences and are now often seen enjoying together at parties.

About Shark Tank India

Shark Tank India is a platform for budding entrepreneurs and innovators to present their innovative business models and get funds from seasoned investors. The judging panel of Shark Tank India 3 aka the sharks includes Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Azhar Iqubal, Deepinder Goyal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Radhika Gupta, Ritesh Agarwal, Ronnie Screwvala, Varun Dua, and Vineeta Singh. It streams on SonyLIV.

ALSO READ: PICS: Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui parties with international artist Ed Sheeran; poses with Kapil Sharma