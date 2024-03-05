Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of a murder and death.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adyay Shiv Shakti has kept the fans glued to the TV screens. They recently had an interesting revelation about Shiv's first marriage and a baby boy with his first wife. After getting married to Shiv, Shakti has been trying best to win his trust and unleash Mandira's evil intentions. In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness a major drama as Shiv will be blamed for his mother's death.

Is Shiv responsible for his mother's death?

As per the new promo of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti, Shiv finally accepts Shakti as his wife and helps her wear her mangalsutra. An elated Shakti also asks him to straighten his strained relationship with his mother. Shiv agrees, meets his mother, and tells her that he wants to bury the hatchet and start their relationship afresh. His mother gets happy.

However, when Shakti enters the same room, she sees Shiv's (Arjun Bijlani) mother being stabbed while he holds a knife with blood stains. Shakti gets shocked seeing the same. It will be interesting to know if Shiv killed his mother or if it is Mandira's new conspiracy to trap him.

Have a look at the recent promo of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti-

The unique Valentine's Day special by makers of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti

While in other shows, makers promote romance during Valentine's Day, the makers of this show took the opportunity to spread an important message to educate the viewers. The show had Shiv taking care of Shakti (Nikki Sharma) during her menstrual cycle. Instead of getting her flowers and cards on a special day, he bought her sanitary pads and a heating bag. Shiv also gave a foot rub to Shakti as the makers promoted that men should be sensitive towards women during their menstrual period.

