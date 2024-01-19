EXCLUSIVE: Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti's Arjun Bijlani shares excitement on Ram Mandir inauguration

The Ram Mandir inauguration has been the talk of the town. The event is a seven-day-long celebration which is said to end on 22nd January with the inauguration of the magnificent Ram Mandir at the birthplace of Lord Rama - Ayodhya.

Arjun Bijlani, renowned for his role in Prateek Sharma's Pyar Ka Phla Adhyay Shiv Shakti, is a devout follower of Lord Ram. Currently, the entire nation is abuzz with anticipation for the upcoming inauguration, and Arjun Bijlani is no exception. As a devoted Ram Bhakt, he expresses his profound excitement for the monumental event.

Arjun Bijlani talks about his belief in Lord Rama

The Naagin actor shares his genuine enthusiasm for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, a momentous occasion that holds deep significance for millions of devotees across the country. His devotion to Lord Ram and Hanuman Ji has been a lifelong journey, rooted in the narratives of the Ramayan that he has cherished since childhood.

He says, "I am excited for the inauguration of Ram Mandir. I am the bhakt of Ram Ji and Hanuman Ji and since childhood, we have listened to Ramayan. I strongly believe in Lord Ram. There will be so much tourism and I am looking forward to the opening. I am looking forward to visiting Ayodhya"

Have a look at Arjun Bijlani's recent post from the sets of Pyar Ka Phla Adhyay Shiv Shakti

Advertisement

The Miley Jab Hum Tum actor articulates his unwavering belief in Lord Ram, emphasizing the spiritual connection he feels towards the deity. The inauguration of the Ram Mandir is not just a national event for him; it is a deeply personal and spiritual experience that resonates with his core beliefs.

Arjun Bijlani on boost to Indian tourism with Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Anticipation surrounds the inauguration, with Arjun expressing his eagerness for the historical event. He envisions the Ram Mandir becoming a hub for tourism, attracting people from all walks of life who are eager to witness and partake in this sacred moment. Arjun eagerly looks forward to visiting Ayodhya in the future as right now he is busy with his shooting schedule.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti's Arjun Bijlani on Makar Sankranti; 'I wait to have til laddoos'