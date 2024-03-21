Nehalaxmi Iyer, popularly known for essaying the role in Ishqbaaz, is one of the well-known names in the telly world. The actress is currently in the most amazing phase of her life as she recently tied the knot with the love of her life, Rudraysh Joshii. Rudraysh and Nehalaxmi were in a relationship for a long time until they got married on February 26.

Nehalaxmi Iyer's wedding pictures:

A few minutes back, Nehalaxmi Iyer posted some photos on her social media account featuring her husband Rudraysh Joshii. These pictures capture moments from their wedding ceremony. Nehalaxmi appears stunning as a South Indian bride, adorned in a regal red saree and exquisite jewelry. The actress chose a glamorous makeup look and looks absolutely beautiful as she poses alongside Rudraysh in these snapshots.

Take a look at Nehalaxmi Iyer's PICS here-

Sharing this post, Nehalaxmi Iyer penned a long poem and wrote, "#Ruha 26.02.2024 In the gallery of our memories, these photos stand as cherished reminders of the day our hearts became one. It was a day bathed in the golden hues of love, where every whispered promise echoed through the halls of eternity. From the first light of dawn to the twilight’s embrace, our souls danced in harmonious celebration, entwined in a symphony of affection and devotion.

As the shutter clicked, freezing moments in time, it captured not just images but fragments of our shared journey – the laughter that echoed across the room, the tears of joy that glistened in our eyes, and the tender embraces that spoke volumes without words. Each photograph is a testament to the depth of our connection, a visual narrative of a love story written in the stars.

With each glance at these treasured snapshots, we’re transported back to that sacred day, reliving the vows exchanged beneath the canopy of love’s embrace. Through the lens of reminiscence, we see not just the faces of two individuals but the merging of two souls destined to walk the path of life together, hand in hand, forevermore. In the gallery of our memories, these photos are not just images; they are windows to the beating heart of our timeless love."

Speaking about their wedding, Nehalaxmi Iyer and Rudraysh Joshii got married in Mumbai on February 26, 2024. Prior to her big day, there were several pre-wedding festivities including Haldi, mehendi and sangeet. Her co-stars and close friends Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava, Mreenal Deshraj, Bharati K Jaisingh, Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu Parikh and others attended all the wedding festivities.

