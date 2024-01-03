Orhan Awatramani aka Orry on feud with Palak Tiwari: ‘Why is no one asking what she’s apologising for?’

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, has reacted to the viral screenshot of the chat with Palak Tiwari doing the rounds on the internet. He has been all over the internet for the viral screenshot which shows Orry rejecting Palak Tiwari's apology. The Internet sensation who is well-known as the bestie of every star kid in Bollywood also appeared on the ongoing Bigg Boss 17 a few weeks back.

What Orry said

Taking to his Reddit account, Orry posted a long message. He shared that instead of roasting him for not accepting Palak Tiwari's apology, they should ask why she is apologising. Orry's post reads, "Why is no one asking what she’s apologising for ..? Think about it ? Youl r grilling me for not happily accepting her apology ? But she’s obviously apologising for smth she did that was wrong.. wrong enough that a 3rd party had to get involved and make her see it correctly.

Do you think

she would apologise I would story it like that others would tell her to apologise

If she was not very very very wrong in some action and crossed a line ? I have friends in all departments.. pls check my friend list it goes beyond the young generation actors.. and I have never ever behaved like this because I have never heard such nonsense from someone before."

Check out Orry’s post below:

What actually happened?

A screenshot of a chat between Palak Tiwari and Orry has gone viral on the internet. Allegedly, Orry shared the screenshot of the chat on his Instagram handle, which has now disappeared.

The chat shows Palak was the first to message Orry, “Orry, Palak here. If it’s an apology you want.” Orry replied to her with a middle-finger emoji. Palak continued, “Out of respect for Sara. I’m saying it.” To this, Orry replied, “No, babe, I’m sorry. Either you apologize out of self-respect. Cause you don’t know how to talk.” Palak’s next message read, “I’ve said my apology.”

A section of the netizens bashed Orry for not accepting Palak's apology. Some also commented that he would not have shared the chat screenshot if she was some Bollywood star's kid. Palak Tiwari has not commented on this yet.

