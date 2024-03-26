Paras Kalnawat is among the most popular celebrities in the entertainment industry and has a huge fan base too. Yesterday, the actor shared an emotional post on his Instagram story revealing the reason for not celebrating Holi since 2021. While everyone celebrated Holi yesterday (March 26) with great enthusiasm, Paras shared why he hates celebrating the festival of colors.

Paras Kalnawat reveals why he doesn't celebrate Holi:

A few hours back, Paras Kalnawat shared an old picture of his father on his Instagram story. Sharing this photo, he penned an emotional note and wrote, "Holi was one of my favourite festivals. As a kid I used to wait for this specific festival every year. 2021 while I was covered in gulaal shooting for holi sequence I got a call and leaving everything behind I ran towards my house. Since then I kind of hate playing with colours. Woh rangon ka tyohar zindagi meri berang kar gaya!"

Take a look at Paras Kalnawat's story here-

For the uninformed, it was March 27, 2021, when Paras was shooting the Holi scenes for Anupamaa when he got the most devastating phone call from his mother. Reportedly, Paras' father collapsed in the lift and was rushed to the hospital. As soon as he got the call, he rushed to the hospital on the production team’s bike.

Along with Paras, the entire cast of Anupamaa including Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and others left for the hospital. Before Paras arrived at the hospital, his father had already breathed his last.

About Paras Kalnawat's professional life:

Paras Kalnawat rose to fame after essaying the role of Samar in the hit show Anupamaa. The actor took a midway exit from the daily soap and participated in the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. After his stint in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Paras immediately bagged the lead role in the hit show, Kundali Bhagya.

In Kundali Bhagya, Paras plays the lead role, Rajveer Luthra. He was roped after the show took a 20-year generation leap. He plays the role of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand's son. Along with Paras, Baseer Ali, and Sana Sayyad were also roped in Kundali Bhagya after the leap.

