Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Today (February 20), the entertainment industry received devastating news as the beloved actor Rituraj Singh sadly passed away. His sudden demise has left the showbiz community in shock, and heartfelt condolences are flooding social media. Rituraj entertained audiences with his commendable performances in numerous TV shows, films, and web series as well. After learning the news of his demise, Rituraj's co-star Nakuul Mehta also paid tribute to the late actor.

Nakuul Mehta remembers Rituraj Singh:

A few hours back, Nakuul Mehta took to his social media handle and shared a happy picture with the late actor Rituraj Singh. In the caption of this post, Nakuul recalled the days when he shot for the web show Never Kiss Your Best Friend with Rituraj. Remembering his experience of working with Rituraj, Nakuul wrote, "For any 90s kid who grew up on Indian television, the man to my left was the guy to watch out for! His electric presence, frenetic energy and full bodied acting chops always had me in awe."

Take a look at Nakuul Mehta's post here-

Further, he wrote, "I got a chance to play his on screen son on 2 seasons of a lovely show we made pre & post pandemic, ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ and therein I had my moment with my TV hero. Vividly recall shooting a pretty sensitive scene with him & my reel mother where his contribution was limited to reacting to the drama between the mother and the son. For some reason we kept taking multiple chops at the scene but at every point he kept coming back to me and whispered words of encouragement in my ear. He was clued in, his energies goading you to do better and always a pat on the back & good word for what we did!"

Advertisement

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actor continued, "Our last scene together was from S2 where we shot a very sensitively written scene of an estranged son trying to have a conversation with his widowed father and it felt so real and beautiful and it flowed. We finished the scene, took this picture you see right now and then he embraced me and this time it wasn’t a whisper but in his full blooded voice told me that he was proud of me and that I reminded him of his younger days! We promised to keep in touch. I probably ran into him at an awards function last and that’s that. Woke up to the news of his passing away this morning! I know he gave me great joy as an audience and then he gave me us some more whilst sharing a set with him. Go well, Ritu Sir."

Speaking about Rituraj Singh's sudden demise, the actor passed away at the age of 59 due to cardiac arrest. He was last seen in Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa.

ALSO READ: Remembering Rituraj K Singh through his works in television shows, films, more: Diya Aur Baati Hum to Anupamaa