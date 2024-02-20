Rituraj Singh, a well-known actor on television and in films, has sadly passed away due to a heart attack. He was 59 years old at the time of his passing. This unexpected loss has deeply saddened his loved ones, and it has also had a profound impact on the entertainment industry. Numerous celebrities have expressed their grief and paid tribute to Rituraj, recognizing his invaluable contributions.

Rituraj Singh showed his versatility through his various roles and characters on screen. Let's take a moment to appreciate his work in the industry.

Rituraj K Singh's appearances in TV shows

Rituraj K Singh not only made a name for himself in the film industry, but he also left a lasting impression in the world of television. Whether it's his roles in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii or Diya Aur Baati Hum, this seasoned actor truly made his mark in numerous TV shows. Throughout his long career, spanning several decades, he consistently showcased his talent and delivered unforgettable performances.

Speaking of his works in the television industry, the late actor was seen in several drama series during the 90s. It includes Banegi Apni Baat, Tehkikaat, Jaane Kahan Mera Jigar Gaya Ji, amongst others. In Hitler Didi, the 59-year-old played Rati Pandey's reel father and created buzz. He also played the role of Balwant Choudhary in the TV serial Laado 2. Further, he played a significant role in Anas Rashid and Deepika Singh starrer daily soap Diya Aur Baati Hum.

Most recently, he played Yashpal Dhillon in Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa. He was her boss and owner of the 'Spice and Chutney' restaurant in the show.

Rituraj Singh's filmography

His filmography includes notable works like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Yaariyan 2. He played Varun Dhawan's father in the former, and his character was named Ambar Bansal. Besides this, Rituraj is known for his performance as Madan Lal Joshi in John Abraham's Stayamev Jayate 2. In 2023, the late actor was seen in the action heist film Thunivu, starring Ajith Kumar as the protagonist.

Rituraj Singh's notable works in web shows

Apart from earning recognition for his contribution to the film and television industry, Rituraj Singh was also part of several web series. He has done shows such as The Test Case, Hey Prabhu, Criminal, Abhay, Bandish Bandits, Never Kiss Your Best Friend, and Made in Heaven Season 2.

Rituraj Singh and Shah Rukh Khan's connection

Throughout the years, the actor received praise for his exceptional acting skills. Whether it's in the space of OTT platforms, movies, television shows, or daily soap operas, Rituraj established a distinct position for himself in the industry. However, were you aware of his association with Shah Rukh Khan?

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and late actor Rituraj Singh were a part of the same theater group. The group was into acting even before entering the world of cinema and moving to the city of dreams. The Anupamaa actor also shared pics of those days with the Bollywood star. In the photo, the actors and their groupmates are seen hanging out together.

Rituraj Singh's death

One of the close friends of Rituraj Singh, Amit Bahl confirmed his demise. He shared that Rituraj was admitted to a hospital 15 days back for treatment of his pancreas. Rituraj breathed his last on Feb 19 at the age of 59. He died of cardiac arrest.

The Pinkvilla team extends its deepest condolences to Rituraj Singh's family and friends.

