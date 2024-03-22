Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Rupali Ganguly expresses gratitude in winning speech; says, ‘This one for all the mothers’

The Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards ensured the night was filled with glamor, entertainment, and unparalleled fashion. Held at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai, the event witnessed the presence of several celebrities. Like its previous editions, Pinkvilla generated buzz across all digital platforms, making it a memorable gala night. Actors and personalities from various fields graced the event, striding down the TRENDS Walk Of Fame. Notable figures from the television industry such as Dilip Joshi, Shehnaaz Gill, Rupali Ganguly, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Jasmin Bhasin, Ankit Gupta, and many others added to the event's prestige with their attendance.

To enhance the success of the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards, several renowned brands collaborated with Pinkvilla, the prominent entertainment and lifestyle platform, to sponsor various categories. The event covered everything from celebrating outstanding cinematic achievements to honoring fashion icons. Rupali Ganguly, recognized for her role in Anupamaa, was honored with the title Best Actor TV (Female) Award.

Rupali Ganguly’s winning speech

The prestigious Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards became even more unforgettable as celebrities received numerous awards from various categories.

During the gala night, Rupali Ganguly, renowned for her portrayal of Anupama in the popular TV series Anupamaa, won the Best Actor (Female) award. Adding an emotional touch to the moment was her brother, Vijay Ganguly, who had the privilege of presenting her with the prestigious award. After receiving the award, Rupali, overwhelmed with emotion, delivered her winning speech. The actress expressed heartfelt gratitude in her speech, thanking Pinkvilla, highlighting the importance of the show, and dedicating the award to all the mothers.



Watch their winning speech here:

