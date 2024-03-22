Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti’s Arjun Bijlani shares heartfelt message alongside nostalgic video from THIS series

Arjun Bijlani is one of the industry's most talented actors, admired by a vast fan base for both his acting talent and striking appearance. Currently, he is playing the character of Shiv in the series Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti. The actor shared a throwback video from his web series Roohaniyat alongside Kanika Mann, reminiscing about his character Saveer.

Arjun Bijlani shares a throwback video

Taking it to his Instagram handle, Bijlani shared an emotional scene from the series. He wrote in the caption, “Work for what you want and pray that your hard work pays off !! This combination kind of works !! #roohaniyat #throwback #saveer #arjunbijlani #ganpatibappamorya.”

The shared clip featured Bijlani emoting a heartfelt dialogue, “I think I read somewhere, kahi padha tha maine ki duniya ka sabse sadistic word hai ‘lagbhag’ almost. Almost I had the perfect life, almost I had the love of my life. Almost I had her par ab vo nahi hai, ab mai kitni bhi koshish karlu anything. I can never have her again. (I think I read somewhere that the most sadistic word in the world is 'almost' or 'lagbhag'. Almost I had the perfect life, almost I had the love of my life. Almost I had her, but now she's gone. No matter how much I try, anything, I can never have her again).”

Advertisement

Fan Reactions

The post sparked an outpouring of love from fans, with one commenting, “These lines hit differently. One of the best characters that u have played #SaveerRathod.” Another expressed gratitude, stating, “Roohaniyat is something that taught me how to love, Arjun! Really grateful for this one..”

A few days ago, Arjun underwent appendectomy surgery after being admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on March 8th due to severe lower abdominal pain. Following essential medical care, he was discharged. Arjun, accompanied by his wife Neha Swami, has been providing regular health updates via social media. Recently, Arjun shared a funny video that exhibited his playful side with humorous mimicry.

About Arjun Bijlani’s professional life:

Arjun Bijlani, renowned for his roles in acclaimed TV series such as Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Udaan Sapnon Ki, Naagin, Meri Aashiqui, and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, ventured into Bollywood with his debut in the 2016 film Direct Ishq, directed by Rajiv S Ruia. Alongside his acting endeavors, he has showcased his versatility by hosting Dance Deewane and participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. Furthermore, in 2021, he showcased his courage and skills in the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 on Colors TV.

ALSO READ: PIC: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Karan Patel shares saucy gym photo with witty caption