PICS: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik shines bright like a diamond in mesmerizing green velvet kurta set

Rubina Dilaik, a new mom in the industry, undoubtedly deserves the title of a stylish mama. Embracing this new chapter of motherhood, the actress exudes both joy and style, successfully juggling her roles as a career woman and mother, proving to be quite impressive. Her recent fashion choices further highlight her impeccable taste and style.

Rubina Dilaik’s exquisite ethnic ensemble

Rubina showcases a range of stylish personalities, but she truly stands out in traditional clothing. Among her ethnic wardrobe, this time she opted for a green velvet suit that effortlessly captures her fun and sophisticated style. The green salwar kameez is embellished with intricate zari, sequins, and cutdana work, beautifully paired with a gorgeous green dupatta. To complete her look, Rubina accessorized with golden earrings, a ring, and green mojaris that perfectly complemented the embroidery on her outfit.

Her stunning look was completed with rosy makeup, flushed cheeks, a subtle pink lip color, and nude eyeshadow, with her curled tresses left open to add to her charm. Sharing it on Instagram, the actress posted a series of pictures in a green velvet suit with the caption, “Ehay Jatti Tuhanu Mian aa rahi aan, 5 April nu … Chal Apaa BHAJJ CHALIYE.”

More about Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik rose to fame with her debut on television, captivating audiences with her role as Radhika Shastri in Choti Bahu, which marked her entry into the industry. Following her success, she graced popular shows including Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Rubina emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 14. She continued her journey by participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

On a personal front, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla exchanged vows on June 21, 2018, after years of courtship. The couple was blessed with twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa, on November 27, 2023. Rubina and Abhinav recently embraced parenthood with twin daughters, named Jeeva and Edhaa, though the actress has yet to reveal the faces of their adorable little ones to her fans.

