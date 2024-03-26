Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of sexual harassment, suicide, and mental trauma

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal caused a stir by taking legal action against the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for sexual harassment after leaving the show. With no action from the Mumbai Police, Jennifer sought assistance from the government of Maharashtra, leading to the establishment of a Local Complaint Committee. Within four months, the committee reached a decision, finding Asit Modi guilty of the allegations and ordering him to settle Jennifer's outstanding payments plus an additional 5 lakh rupees.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Jennifer, who was surprisingly not satisfied with the verdict and she explained why in a brief conversation.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal is disappointed and wants to take the High Court route

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who played the character of Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah revealed that she is not happy with the verdict. She said, "Well, all this while, I was sure that he would be found guilty of the charges; so that's nothing surprising for me. I am not happy with the verdict because 5 lakh can not be the amount to be paid for causing mental trauma to a person for one entire year."

"Only I know what I went through in this period. People called me names, they thought I was fabricating the story and trying to gain publicity. My career went for a toss as people are reluctant to give me work because of the tags that Asit Modi gave," she said.

Take a look at Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's video addressing the controversy:

She added, "He told people that I was problematic on the sets, threw tantrums, and was unprofessional. This has impacted adversely on my career. In this one year, I have contemplated committing suicide at least a hundred times. I just take a step back remembering my young daughter. I will drag him to the High Court and seek justice. If I let go of him by allowing him to pay an amount of 5 lakh rupees, it will only mean that anyone can get away with causing so much distress and trauma to others by paying some money. This is not what my fight is."

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal on losing out on work due to the controversy

When asked to share incidences wherein she was denied work, she said, "Well, the Casting Directors have subtly told me that because of the ongoing case, Producers are scared of hiring me and they fear I would say things in the media. I was well aware that it would happen when I decided to take the legal route, I was prepared to face this."

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal on her financial condition

She said, "Thankfully, I belong to a well-off family and I had savings. We are using our savings and that's how we're making our ends meet. My husband is also an actor and he works in advertisements. Also, I get a few collaborations on social media and I get monetary benefits from there. We could pull it off nicely. However, it was better before when there was a fixed income from my work in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. I am yet to be paid for a few months."

What's Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's next move?

She said, "I was asked if I accept the verdict of the case, and if I don't I can take the case to the High Court and I told them that I don't accept the verdict. I am yet to meet my lawyer. We will soon meet and discuss the legal proceedings."

After Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's exit, the makers of the show roped in Monaz Mevawala as Roshan in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who has experienced sexual assault of any kind, is going through depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

