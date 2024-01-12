WATCH: Prince Narula supports Bigg Boss 17's Munawar Faruqui; says 'He never disrespects anyone'

Emotions are running high as family week has already commenced, and family members of contestants have begun stepping inside the controversial house. Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui's equation with Ayesha Khan is still one of the major highlights. The latter landed serious allegations against him in a recent episode. Reacting to the same, Prince Narula posted a video showing his support for the stand-up comedian.

Prince Narula expresses concern over Munawar Faruqui facing injustice

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Prince Narula shared a short clip on his story supporting Bigg Boss 17's Munawar Faruqui. He says, "So, thodi der pehle mai episode dekh raha tha and mai itne din se active nahi tha Bigg Boss ke liye. But jo Munawar ke saath ho raha hai wo bahut hi bura hai, bahut hi galat hai (So, I was watching the episode a while ago, and I wasn't active about Bigg Boss for a few days. But the things happening with Munawar are very bad and wrong)."

Further, Prince Narula explained, “Agar ladka kuch nahi bol raha aur ladka agar munh jhuka kar baitha hai toh uska matlab woh nahi hai ki woh galat hai. Uska matlab yeh hai ki woh kisi aur ki beizzati nahi karna chahta aur kisi aur ki izzat ko kharab nahi karna chahta. (If a boy isn't speaking and sitting with his head down, it doesn't mean he is wrong. It means that he is unwilling to insult anyone or create a fuss about someone's respect)."

Watch the video here:

Firmly revealing his favorites, Prince commented, “I know Munawar very well. He is a good person and never disrespects anyone. We stand with Munawar. In my point of view, there are only two winners; either Abhishek or Munawar should win. The trophy should come to them; no one else is deserving.”

Well, it is not the first time Prince Narula has shown himself supporting Munawar Faruqui. He has always spoken in favor of the comedian by expressing his thoughts on social media.

For the uninitiated, Prince Narula participated in Bigg Boss 9 and emerged as a winner.

