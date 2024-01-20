Gauahar Khan elated to flaunt her postpartum weight loss, says 'Just have to get my strength back'

Gauahar Khan has been the most loved actresses of the entertainment industry and has a huge fan base. In May 2023, the actress announced the most special news of her life as she welcomed her first child, a son Zehaan. After embracing motherhood for the first time, the actress has been documenting her journey and sharing it with her fans on social media. Gauahar Khan's professional and personal life has been an inspiration for many and continues to be.

Gauahar Khan loses postpartum weight within 8 months:

Just a few hours ago, Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram story to share her latest achievement with her social media family. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 host shared a picture in a athelisure and informed fans about losing a huge amount of weight in just 8 months after becoming a mother.

Gauahar wrote, "Alhamdulillah, back at the weight at which I conceived zehaan (heart emoticon) Ma sha allah! #Hardwork #Perseverance. Now just have to get my strength back. Need to put in the hours with training now. #8monthspostpartum."

After a few hours, Gauahar shared another snap on her Instagram story and wrote, "Have your back, you are your world. First! (heart emoticon) #selflove. To all the new moms. You can look after yourself. Don't be dependant on others to put in the work for you #nofilter #8monthspostpartum."

Take a look at Gauahar Khan's PICS here-

This is not the first time Gauahar surprised her fans with her transformation. A while ago, the Bigg Boss 7 shared her picture 10 days after welcoming Zehaan and flaunted her 10-day transformation. Gauahar had lost 10 kgs in 10 days and surprised her fans and netizens with her inspiring transformation.

More about Gauahar Khan's personal life:

Gauahar Khan tied the knot with social media sensation Zaid Darbar in December 2020, during the covid 19 pandemic. After almost 2 years of marriage, the couple revealed the news of being pregnant with their first baby in December 2022. On May 10, 2023, Zaid and Gauahar embraced parenthood and welcomed Zehaan.

Workwise, Gauahar is currently hosting the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11.

