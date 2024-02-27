Barun Sobti has become a popular name in the industry. The actor has come a long way from appearing in television shows to doing OTT shows. Currently, he is making headlines for his most recent show titled Rakshak- India's Braves Chapter 2. The sequel to the patriotic saga also stars Surbhi Chnadna in a significant role, marking her OTT debut. The duo appeared for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and discussed several aspects.

Will Barun Sobti be back as Arnav Singh Raizada?

In the candid chat with us, we asked Barun Sobti if he plans to make a comeback as Arnav anytime soon in the future. The actor said, "The reason I did that show was because of its wiring. Obviously, when things become popular, optically, what happens is the lead actor becomes famous, and the name becomes remarkable."

"But the writing was a real hero of that show. So if that's something equally strong comes my way. I'm a big fan of good writing. So I don't let opportunities go," Barun added.

For those who are unversed, Barun Sobti became a household name with his performance as Arnav in the romantic drama TV show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. His onscreen chemistry with Sanaya Irani, who played Khushi opposite him, acted as one of the inviting factors for the show. The drama created a huge buzz among the viewers and emerged as a popular show.

About Rakshak- India's Braves Chapter 2

Termed as a sequel, Rakshak- India's Braves Chapter 2 stars Barun Sobti as Junior Commissioned Officer Naib Subedar Sombir Singh. On the other hand, Surbhi Chandna plays his onscreen wife. The two look promising together. However, what steals the limelight is the riveting action sequences and a roller coaster ride of emotions.

Produced by Juggernaut Studios, Rakshak- India's Braves Chapter 2 is streaming on Amazon miniTV. The story revolves around the Kulgam Operation, unfolding the gallantry and passion of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh and DYSP Aman Kumar Thakur. The show takes you on a journey of pride, bravery, patriotism, and valor.

