PICS: Rubina Dilaik looks like Egyptian goddess in metallic golden corset Theia dress

Recently, Rubina Dilaik welcomed two beautiful twins, Edha and Jeeva, into the world last year. This super mom has impressively bounced back just fifty-five days post-delivery. Rubina has been magical in every sense, fulfilling her promise to return to her pre-pregnancy weight shortly after giving birth to her twins. Though she admits there's still work to be done, she's nearly there. In her latest photoshoot, the actress dons a golden corset, bestowing upon her an ethereal, goddess-like aura.

Delving deeper into Rubina’s golden look

Rubina channels the essence of an Egyptian goddess in her recent appearance, donning a golden corset paired with mermaid-cut bottoms. The Chhoti Bahu actress's look has captivated many. Her glamorous appearance is so mesmerizing it defies description. The Theia dress radiates the lavishness and majesty of gold, encapsulating its splendor. Its radiant sheen, the aura of luxury, and intricate detailing combine to create an opulent golden dress that's truly beyond compare.

Embellished with sparkling crystals, sequins, and gemstones, each element is meticulously hand-embroidered and strategically placed to ensure it captures and reflects light brilliantly, guaranteeing all eyes are on you. The corset design of the dress ensures a flattering silhouette, accentuating the curves, while the skirt's metallic gold cascade and embellishments deliver a shiny, opulent finish. Stepping out in gold, Rubina made a memorable fashion statement.

Advertisement

Rubina's ensemble comes with a hefty price tag, even after a discount, costing INR 20,000/-. The dress features a metallic golden color corset made of vegan leather, and the skirt is crafted from polyester, perfectly contouring the body.

Decoding Rubina’s hair, makeup, and accessories

Rubina Dilaik glows from within as she dons this metallic golden corset. Her hair is flawlessly blow-dried from front to back, emphasizing her golden choker and handcuffs, which complete the ensemble. She chose to forego earrings, as the choker itself makes a bold statement. With her makeup, she opted for a minimalistic approach, allowing the dress's bold color to stand out.

About Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik is a superwoman who effortlessly juggles her responsibilities, finding time to share quick vlogs from her daily life. After winning Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 14, where she participated with her husband Abhinav Shukla, she also competed in the adrenaline-pumping show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Now, shortly after welcoming her daughters, the actress is back to work, busy with photoshoots.

ALSO READ: Jasmin Bhasin's EXPENSIVE bag collection: Christian Dior's customized bag, Lady Dior worth 5,56,200 and more