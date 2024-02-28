Erica Fernandes sets temperatures soaring with her sizzling bikini look as she enjoys beach time; see here

Erica Fernandes gained prominence with her portrayal of Dr. Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. While the actress usually wears traditional clothing on screen, her social media handle tells a different story. Erica, who often raises temperatures with her breathtakingly gorgeous pictures, recently dropped a bunch of photos from her beach day, and her sexy look has left everyone stunned.

Erica Fernandes’s social media post

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Erica Fernandes uploaded a series of portraits featuring herself in a chic multi-colored bikini look with floral printed top on a beach. The actress channels her inner diva while flaunting her toned figure in various frames. She kept her tresses open and chose subtle makeup for a fun day under some sunshine. Erica is seen giving bewitching looks while posing for the lens.

Sharing the photographs, the 30-year-old actress wrote, “Beach time where you’re shore to have a good time.”

Take a look at Erica Fernandes’ Instagram post here:

Needless to say, the clicks have set the internet on fire. As soon as Erica dropped the post, several netizens reacted and complimented her look. One user penned, “Abhi pata chala garmi kaise badh gayi.” Another said, “Love the bikini pic and your body is a fitting goal.” A third one stated, “Hotness level is too high.”

About Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes began her showbiz journey with modeling. She won various beauty pageants before venturing into acting. Erica made her debut on screen with the Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu. Following this, she featured in various South films.

In 2016, the actress forayed into TV with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise bhi alongside Shaheer Sheikh. The show instantly clicked with the youth and returned with two more seasons because of its popularity. Erica appeared last as Moushmi in an Amazon Mini TV horror film, The Haunting.

Talking about her current commitment, the actress, who is now living in Dubai, is hosting Emirates Draw, a game show that is live-streamed across digital platforms of the show- YouTube, Facebook, and Website.

