After two successful editions, the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icon Awards 2024 was quite a grand and star-studded award function. The who's who of the industry marked their attendance for the prestigious awards night that celebrated talent as well as style. The event also served as a platform for many celebrities to reconnect after a long gap. In one such instance, Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill reunited with Anil Kapoor and shared a warm hug.

Shehnaaz Gill and Anil Kapoor met at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icon Awards

Shehnaaz Gill, known to charm almost everyone with her vivacious personality, was seen meeting warmly with her co-actor and producer of Thank You For Coming, Anil Kapoor. Gill was an integral part of the movie, which received rave reviews. The cameras captured the moment where one can see that Anil Kapoor saw Shehnaaz and went ahead to meet her. Shehnaaz and Kapoor shared a warm hug. They sat nearby, and Anil extended his band while Gill warmly grabbed it. The video showcases the heartwarming bond that the duo share.

During the promotions of Thank You For Coming, Anil Kapoor often praised Shehnaaz Gill for her energy and positivity.

Take a look at a glimpse of their meeting from the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icon Awards:

Shehnaaz Gill also won the Most Stylish Haute Stepper award at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icon Awards night.

Other highlights from the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icon Awards night:

Apart from Shehnaaz Gill and Anil Kapoor reuniting, other special highlights of the event include Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly meeting Karan Johar and sharing a warm hug with him. The duo were seen chatting around for a while. Ganguly also connected with her Rakhi brother, Akshay Kumar, and chatted with veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's cute moments from the event also got a lot of appreciation. Bigg Boss 17's Vicky Jain presented the Most Stylish TV Actor (Female) award to his wife, Ankita Lokhande, which was also a beautiful moment.

