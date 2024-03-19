Pinkvilla Screen & Style Awards, held on 18th March 2024 aimed at recognizing and appreciating the work of actors from Bollywood, TV, South, and OTT categories. The awards also celebrated the style and fashion choices of many celebrities. The event witnessed the who's who of the industry attending the event to acknowledge the style and talent of various celebrities. From Akshay Kumar to Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor, and others; many actors enjoyed the event. Television actor Mohsin Khan was awarded as the Most Stylish TV Actor and the talented chap took to social media to express his gratitude.

Mohsin Khan's thank-you message

After lifting the winner's trophy for the Most Stylish TV Actor, Mohsin Khan took to Instagram to share a picture from the event, posing with the trophy. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor wore a black outfit with a golden embellished jacket. The award was presented to him by popular actor Amar Upadhyay.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Thankyou soo muchh @pinkvilla For The Most Stylish TV Actor Award. I’m extremely grateful to all the stylists, all the creatives over the years who have taught this nerdy guy how to be stylish. Thankyou so much. and also @akritis19 You know You my Fav"

Take a look at Mohsin Khan's post from Pinkvilla Screen & Style Awards night:

Other Awards winners from Pinkvilla Screen & Style Awards night

Apart from Mohsin Khan lifting the Most Stylish TV Actor Award, Rupali Ganguly won the Best Actor (Female) award for Anupamaa followed by Dilip Joshi lifting the Best Actor (Male) award for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 17 and Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande won Most Stylish TV Actor (Female). Subsequently, Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill won the Most Stylish Haute Stepper award at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Awards night.

More about Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan did TV shows like Dream Girl: Ek Ladki Deewani Si and Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, however, he gained recognition with his stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Kartik Goenka. He was recently seen in a web series titled Jab Mila Tu with Eisha Singh.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Ankita Lokhande, Moshin Khan, and Shehnaaz Gill honored with THESE titles