Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary made her strong presence felt in the previous season of Bigg Boss 16 wherein the actress faced a lot of challenges. She was one of the few individual players on the show, who also reached the finale. Chaudhry secured the third spot in the competition and was lauded for her impressive journey. Bigg Boss 16 finale was held on 12th February 2023, and it marks one year to the show's culmination. Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary took to Instagram to share her thoughts with her fans.

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary acknowledges fans love

As Bigg Boss 16's finale completed a year, finalist Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary's fans took to Twitter (now X), and carried a trend as a tribute to her journey in the show. Acknowledging their efforts, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of the trend and wrote, "Aap sab Ka Pyaar ek saak ke baad tak bhi utna hi kayam hai. I have the best Fanmily." (Your love has remained constant even after one year.)

Have a look at Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary's post for fans

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary's journey in Bigg Boss 16

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary entered Bigg Boss 16 along with her Udaariyaan co-actor Ankit Gupta. While people thought it would be an advantage for the duo to have their friends on the show, many times, it proved to be a disadvantage as Priyanka and Ankit were seen getting into fights too. Priyanka was often called out for her loud voice and for picking fights. When Ankit Gupta got evicted from the show, it was speculated that Priyanka's game in the show would be affected too. However, the actress composed herself very well and bounced back in the back stronger than ever.

Advertisement

Salman Khan praised Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary

Salman Khan had expressed his disappointment at Priyanka's eviction at the third spot. He was impressed that the Udaariyaan actress took the announcement sportingly and had a smile on her face. Salman appreciated the same and also lauded her for her performance in the show.

Post Bigg Boss 16, Chaudhary has been selective in terms of her work. She was seen in a few big-budget music videos. Priyanka is all set to share screen space with Tusshar Kapoor in an upcoming project titled 10 June Ki Raat.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary sizzles in pink midi dress; Ankit Gupta says 'Jaan lelo tum'