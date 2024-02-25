Pandya Store is winning the hearts of the audiences. The show will soon witness the exits of two of the important characters of the show. Chiku and Isha played by actors Sahil Uppal and Surabhi Das are all set to quit the show. Pinkvilla contacted them to know the reason behind the same. While we couldn't connect with Sahil, we spoke to Surabhi at length about her decision to exit the show mid-way despite the love of the audience for the character.

Surbhi Das reveals less screen space as the reason to quit the Pandya Store

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Surabhi Das revealed that she was not happy with the screen space in Pandya Store. The actress mentioned that she even brought it up with the makers and waited patiently until she finally decided to quit the show.

The NIma Denzongpa actress said, "Well when I was approached for the show, I was told that Pandya Store is a show where all the cast members are given equal importance and everyone is important for the track progression. I was told that I was the parallel lead in the show. However, it didn't turn out that way. There were episodes where I was seen for merely a scene and in some episodes, I wasn't even there. Honestly, I don't wish to be into a project where I'm not adding any value to it and thus I finally decided to quit the show."

Take a look at Surabhi Das's recent post from the sets of Pandya Store-

Surabhi Das on keeping the makers in the loop

She said, "I had addressed my concerns to the makers back in December. I was asked to give them some time and wait until January. The entire January passed by and no improvement was made as per my expectations. I was further asked to wait until February and I did but couldn't see any results and thus, I decided to quit the show. And I'm glad that the makers also understood my concern that after playing a titular role in a show like Nima Denzongpa, I wouldn't want to settle for less."

Surabhi Das on makers wanting Isha to turn grey

Surbhi Das added, "I am also glad that the makers acted upon my request and proposed that they could change Isha into a grey character. However, I felt that was quite forced and I didn't want the character to be jealous, pointlessly. So, I decided to end it on a good note. But I'm happy that the makers tried from their ends to retain me somehow."

Surabhi Das on fans' feedback on her exit

Surabhi Das added, "My chemistry with Sahil Uppal (Yashodhan) was quite appreciated, even though we didn't do many scenes. Whenever we had a nice scene, a large amount of edits were made. Fans lovingly called us #YaSha and they'd rejoice to see us together. The news was certainly upsetting for them. There was a section of fans who were upset about losing their favorite #YaSha. However, what made me quite happy and content was the fact that there was another section of ardent fans who understood our decision. They stated that they were happy with the decision as we (Sahil and I) deserved more. This really filled up my heart."

Surabhi Das on her next plan of action post exiting from Pandya Store

The actress revealed, "TV is always there but I'm thinking of widening my horizons and trying other mediums as well. I want to do acting workshops. I recently attended a workshop by Casting Bay and I really enjoyed it and I'm looking forward to that. There's something more coming for my fans, but I can't talk about it already. When the time is right, I'll announce it. "

Surabhi Das on breaking the image created by Nima Denzongpa

Surabhi pointed out, "Nima Denzongpa created an image of a north-east girl, and casting directors used to think that I can only fit well in those kinds of roles. I had to really work hard to break through that image. I'd like to credit my stint in Pandya Store as it has finally helped me break that image. Now, I do get approached for other kinds of roles."

Surabhi Das on the non-working phase

After Nima Denzongpa wrapped up, Surabhi was rigorously auditioning for other shows. However, it took a long time for her to bag her next. Talking about the phase between Nima Denzongpa's wrap-up and bagging Pandya Store, Surabhi shared, "It was a difficult phase, to say the least. I auditioned for at least 15 to 20 shows before bagging Pandya Store. It is tiring, more so when you stay in an expensive city like Mumbai wherein the house rents are too high and you also have to pay bills and EMIs; it does get scary. However, one needs to have strong willpower, and only then can they survive in the industry. I keep myself motivated by thinking that I will surely make it."

Pandya Store stars Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel in lead roles.

