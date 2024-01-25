Rahul Vaidya showers love on Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Rakhi Sawant as he recalls his Bigg Boss 14 journey

Rahul Vaidya, known for being an amazing singer, participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 14. During his stint in the reality show, Rahul's surprise proposal to his ladylove, Disha Parmar was one of the biggest highlights of the season. His friendship with co-contestants Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, and a few other contestants was also quite evident.

Rahul Vaidya recalls his Bigg Boss 14 journey

Now as Bigg Boss Season 17 approaches its grand finale, Rahul Vaidya went down memory lane and recalled his journey of Bigg Boss 14. While remembering his journey, Rahul also expressed love for his close friends. He shared a video of his journey which was shown to him when he reached the top five in Bigg Boss 14. His precious moments with Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant can also be seen in this video. Sharing this clip, Rahul wrote, "I am proud of my journey in the show! Love you @AlyGoni @jasminbhasin @SAW_Rakhi."

Take a look at Rahul Vaidya's tweet here-

A few hours later, Aly Goni reacted tow Rahul Vaidya's tweet and wrote, "Loveeee u bro (heart emoticon)."

Advertisement

Take a look at Aly Goni's tweet here-

More about Rahul Vaidya's professional life:

Rahul Vaidya has been a part of the entertainment industry since a long time. He has been a part of several shows such as Indian Idol 1, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Music Ka Maha Muqqabla, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He became a household name due to his stint in Bigg Boss 14. Post this, Rahul did several hit music videos and garnered a huge fan base.

Rahul Vaidya's personal life:

Rahul Vaidya's love story is nothing short of a fairy tale. The singer proposed to his ladylove Disha Parmar on National Television on her birthday and won hearts. They dated for more than 2 years before they decided to tie the knot. Disha and Rahul had a lavish wedding on 16 July 2021, and on May 19 they announced their pregnancy on social media. On September 20, 2023, Rahul and Disha welcomed their baby girl and named her Navya.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rahul Vaidya shares funny banter video with wifey Disha Parmar; fans REACT