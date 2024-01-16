EXCLUSIVE: Vishal Nayak to perform with Hema Malini at Ram Mandir event; calls it 'surreal'

Pinkvilla recently reported exclusively about Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor Vishal Nayak performing in Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir event. And now, we're back with more details on the same.

Actor Vishal Nayak, who is currently playing the role of Hemant Karmarkar in 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si,' is currently basking in the joy of a unique opportunity. The reason behind his elevated spirits is a unique and prestigious opportunity that has come his way - the chance to share the stage with legendary actress Hema Malini.

The Bollywood diva has recently disclosed that she is going to present a dance drama based on the Ramayana during the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The veteran actress, often referred to as the 'dream girl,' will be gracing the role of Goddess Sita. Alongside her, Vishal Nayak is set to don the character of Maryada Purushottam Ram.

Vishal Nayak on working with Hema Malini on the prestigious project

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Vishal expressed his overwhelming joy, stating, "I find it difficult to put my excitement into words. Sharing the stage with Hema ji is nothing short of surreal. She is not only an incredible actress but also a supremely talented dancer. The opportunity to collaborate with her is a dream come true for me. Working together in this historic event, the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, is a monumental moment in my career."

Have a look at a recent video by Vishal Nayak with his family

Vishal shared insights, stating, "Currently, Hema ji and I, along with the entire group, are deeply involved in daily rehearsals and intensive workshops. The dedication is high as we strive to create a seamless and impactful performance for the historic event in Ayodhya. It's a collective effort filled with enthusiasm and commitment."

We heard the actor is so devoted to his role as Maryada Purushottam that he has embraced a satvik lifestyle, reflecting traditional Hindu values of purity and spirituality.

Vishal Nayak adopts a satvik lifestyle

He emphasized, "Since the commencement of rehearsals, I made the conscious decision to lead a satvik life." This indicates Vishal's intentional shift towards a lifestyle that aligns with traditional Hindu values, focusing on purity and spirituality. Furthermore, Vishal clarified the extent of his commitment, stating, "It's not just about abstaining from non-veg; I haven't even touched it in the past month."

The crew will soon be traveling to Ayodhya for the event.

