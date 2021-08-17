EXCLUSIVE: Shamita Shetty’s BB3 co contestant Vindu Dara Singh says she is stronger now & speaking her mind

Shamita Shetty’s Bigg Boss 3 co contestant Vindu Dara Singh says that the actress is much stronger in the Bigg Boss OTT house than she was during their earlier season. “It’s been more than a decade now, but she has become stronger, she is fiercely competing, is speaking her mind and is giving it back. Good to see that,” says Vindu.

While Singh calls the present Bigg Boss OTT contestants ‘dangerous’, he adds that his time in the BB house was much simpler and easier. “Each and everyone now is so competitive, that it's crazy. Shamita and her partner Raqesh Bapat are not as competitive as the other guys are. They are trying everything under the sun, however, today’s generation is very different. Even Neha Bhasin phasi padi hai udhar, ki main kahan aa gayi (Neha Bhasin also feels trapped inside the house). Same goes for Millind Gaba, but I feel these are good people and their goodness will show,” states Vindu.

Vindu also feels that Shamita is choosing the wrong friends. “She made friends with Divya (Agarwal) and that was not the ideal person to choose. You can’t select someone who is going to backstab you. In our times they had lovely people like Poonam Dhillon, who you choose as friends and stay with them as friends. But here some people will wait for an opportunity to stab you, so Shamita has to be very choosy.”

Amid the ongoing controversy that involves Shamita’s brother-in-law Raj Kundra, Vindu feels that it's good that she has entered the Bigg Boss OTT house. “She has gone into the house, and can stay away from the news. Tough times come, life goes up and down. Now it's a tough time for Raj Kundra, he has to prove that he didn’t do anything wrong. We don’t know what exactly is happening, but you have to wait for the verdict. But for Shamita, this is good that she has gone inside, away from the stress. Shilpa (Shetty) is a tough woman, she will handle it. Shamita has to handle Bigg Boss, which is even tougher now,” Vindu signs off.

