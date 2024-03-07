Recently, major news from the entertainment industry about Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani's wedding with Bigg Boss 12 fame Somi Khan broke out. While there was no official confirmation from Adil or Somi's side, we at Pinkvilla dialed their numbers to validate the news and get their reactions. In an exclusive yet brief chat with Pinkvilla, Adil Khan Durrani and Somi Khan confirmed the buzz. Khan's sister Saba also shared her thoughts on their alliance.

Adil Khan Durrani and Somi Khan confirm their marriage

We at Pinkvilla, dialed Somi Khan's number and when asked about her marriage, she said, "Yes, Alhumdolilah, I am married to Adil Khan Durrani. We are currently in Banglore and are busy with post-wedding rituals. I have a few more rituals pending from my in-laws' side. We will return to Mumbai tomorrow, most probably. I'd request you to give us a little time, I know everyone is curious to know more about the wedding; we will soon reveal all the details."

We also spoke to Adil Khan Durrani and asked him to share his wedding pictures, he said, "I don't have pictures on my phone. It was an intimate affair. But rest assured, we will reveal everything soon. We are occupied with a lot of post-wedding stuff. You'll soon hear from us."

Have a look at Adil Khan Durrani's interesting post from Instagram-

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 12's Saba Khan, Somi's sister talks about their marriage

We also contacted Saba Khan to know more about the big news. She said, "Well, yes, they're married and we are extremely happy and elated. We had an intimate nikkah ceremony along with the reception and it is great to see these love birds get married. We are all in Bangalore for post-wedding rituals."

Somi Khan is best known for her stint in Bigg Boss 12. She entered the show along with her sister Saba Khan and was one of the finalists. She was linked with another contestant Deepak Thakur in the show, however, Khan always maintained that Deepak is only a friend to her. Dipika Kakar had won the season.

Adil grabbed eye-balls for his controversial relationship with Rakhi Sawant.

ALSO READ: Rakhi Sawant claims Adil Khan Durrani used her to get into Bollywood; ‘Mera innocence ka fayda uthaya hai’