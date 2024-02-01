Ram Kapoor wows fans with inspiring physical transformation

Actor Ram Kapoor, renowned for his performances in shows like Kasamh Se and Bade Acche Lagte Hain, recently shared a picture of his expansive closet, showcasing a notable transformation that has left fans in awe. The actor has shed a significant amount of weight and appears fit.

Inside Ram Kapoor's closet: A stylish revelation

In his latest Instagram post, the 50-year-old actor strikes a pose in a stylish athleisure ensemble against the backdrop of his closet. He captioned the photo with, "Hi from Inside my closet…," eliciting a playful comment from his wife, Gautami Kapoor, who cheekily confirmed, "No photoshop!!! The real stuff."

Fan reactions: "50 Never Looked This Fine!!!"

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with compliments on his weight loss journey. One user wrote, “50 never looked this fine!!!” Another commented, “OMG! The transformation made our jaws drop,” while others remarked that Ram Kapoor seems to have turned back the clock to 30, applauding his admirable determination.

The weight loss journey

In 2019, Kapoor embarked on a weight loss journey that captured widespread attention. Headlining for his substantial weight loss, he embraced a healthier lifestyle, becoming an inspiration for many.

Ram Kapoor's path to weight loss was characterized by a disciplined approach to his diet, consistent exercise, and dedicated commitment to his overall well-being. Reportedly, he adopted intermittent fasting techniques, fasting for 16 hours and allowing an 8-hour window for eating. Successfully trimming down from 130 kilos, he shed approximately 25 to 30 kilos during his impressive weight loss journey. He shared glimpses of this transformation on social media, earning praise and admiration from fans and the industry alike.

Ram Kapoor's most recent appearance was in Neeyat alongside Vidya Balan, which received mixed reactions from critics. Lately, he has been associated with notable OTT projects such as Jubilee and others.

