Mannara Chopra reacts to Munawar’s kiss allegation, says ‘he needs to apologize publicly’

The latest season of Bigg Boss has finally come to an end; however, it seems like the controversy surrounding it is in no mood to cease anytime soon. Munawar Faruqui, who was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 17, has now again made it to the headlines, but not for something recent; rather, for something that happened weeks back inside the house.

Mannara Chopra's reaction to Munawar’s ‘kiss’ claim

Mannara Chopra recently addressed Munawar Faruqui's claim of a kiss, labeling it a "weird statement" in a recent interview. Mannara's relationship with BB17 winner Munawar Faruqui was often questioned on the show, with many, including Munawar, claiming that the actress was falling for him.

In a conversation with TOI, Mannara revealed her strong connection with Munawar Faruqui, referring to him as 'family.' However, when questioned about Munawar's claim regarding a kiss, Mannara expressed shock and said, “Oh my god! It’s a weird statement. There’s no footage like this. I don’t know in what context he said that, but if he has, he needs to apologize to me publicly."

Watch Mannara's video here

Munawar claims Mannara Chopra kissed him

Shortly before the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, Munawar surprised Ankita Lokhande with a claim. He said Mannara kissed him on Diwali, even mimicking the gesture. Despite Ankita not seeing it, Munawar admitted he hadn't told anyone else. He expressed it made him uncomfortable as he had tried to set boundaries.

“I don’t want to say this to her because it will be awkward for her,” he included. He said that when Mannara tried to talk about the incident later, she found out he didn't want to have a conversation about it.

Ankita, who was listening to all of this, said that she always knew Mannara had feelings for him. Ankita also mentioned that she too was present on the Diwali night but did not witness Mannara kissing or being close to him.

Although the winner of Bigg Boss 17 has not responded to Mannara's statement yet, her comments sparked new discussions among fans.

Mannara Chopra's friendship with Ankita Lokhande

Mannara and Ankita Lokhande's rivalry was one of the highlights of this season. Mannara opened up on her relationship with Ankita Lokhande and said, “If Ankita wants to be friends after watching the show, I will gladly embrace the friendship. After all, we stay in the same locality."

