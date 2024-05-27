Remo D’Souza is one of the most successful Indian dancers. He is credited for choreographing some of the blockbuster tracks like Badtameez Dil, Deewani Mastani, and The Disco Song. The filmmaker who has now achieved an immense amount of fame, came into the limelight after judging the popular dance reality show, Dance India Dance (DID).

In a heartfelt conversation with Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh on his show Long Drive, Remo made a shocking revelation and said that he rejected the offer of judging DID when it first came to him.

Remo D’Souza believes TV shows are fake

Remo D’Souza was crediting the reality shows for giving a platform to talented dancers from across the nation when Faisu asked to delve into how he got the opportunity to judge DID.

The producer confessed that he initially turned down the offer of DID because he was not in favor of doing TV. He felt that the shows in this medium were all fabricated. However, when Remo’s wife Lizelle persuaded him to at least listen to the idea, he agreed to sit with the makers.

Remo D’souza’s condition before signing Dance India Dance

The 50-year-old said that when he met the team of Dance India Dance which he co-judged with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur, he clearly told them that he will do the show but without a script.

He stated, “Maine kaha script mat dena aur hum teenon ko hamare dil ki baat bolne dena. Aur woh pehle episode se hi ekdum sahi beth gaya. Terence, Geeta aur mera ek correct bond beth gaya ki yeh acha hai script mat do, kya bolna hai yeh mat batao (I said don’t give the script and let three of us say what is in our hearts. And that started reflecting from the first episode itself. Terence, Geeta and I developed a correct bond. So, that was good, don’t give a script and let us say what we feel).”

More about Remo D’Souza

Remo D’Souza has a prolific work profile. Besides synchronizing steps for songs in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Bajirao Mastani and judging various reality shows, he has tried his hands on direction too.

Remo has helmed movies like FALTU, the ABCD franchise, A Flying Jatt, and Race 3. He recently did a cameo in Kunal Khemu’s directorial debut Madgaon Express.

On the personal front, Remo D’Souza is married to costume designer Lizelle Watkins for 25 years. The couple have two sons- Dhruv and Gabriel.

