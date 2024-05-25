Shoaib Malik is widely known for his performance in Sasural Simar Ka, where he first met with the love of his life, Dipika Kakar. The actor had come very far in his career after years of struggle. However, he was recently seen as a participant in the biggest dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, where he showcased to his fans his energetic side by performing different dance styles.

Recently, in a candid chat with Faisal Shaikh on his YouTube channel, Long Drive with Mr. Faisu, Shoaib opened up about his struggling phase and revealed how he bagged the first show of his career, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein.

Shoaib Ibrahim on his struggle journey

When Faisal asked about Shoaib’s journey, the latter recalled that he was pursuing software engineering, but unfortunately, he was not able to complete it, because he was more inclined towards fulfilling his mother’s dream to see him on television.

Shoaib further elaborated that his mother wanted him to be a singer but for him, it was a big deal to crack. Therefore, at that time he decided to go for modeling as acting as a career was not popular in those days. After doing one or two shows, he decided to switch his career to acting.

Moving ahead he recalled that when he went for his first audition for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, he was asked to move out of the audition room, which left him heartbroken. This incident made him more curious about television, therefore he told his father that he would pursue his engineering and move to Mumbai to struggle. While he was in Mumbai he used to avoid giving any token money to the casting couch.

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant further recalled an incident when he was returning from college, he was in the sixth semester. He got a call from his gym owner back from Bhopal, who asked him to go to his friend’s studio for an audition. But till that time he got exhausted from failure, therefore he ignored the trainer’s message.

After one week when he again received a call from the gym trainer, who he asked him why he didn't go for the audition, he replied, “Bhai ab nahi ab thak gaya hoon (Not anymore brother, I’m exhausted)!” To which the latter suggested Shoaib to go for once.

Keeping his word the Sasural Simar Ka actor went for the audition, where he got his pictures printed in hundred rupees as he did not have the proper portfolio. He handed over those to the production team, and after they liked it, they told the actor to prepare something from his side, after explaining the character. The next day after his audition, the director told him that he would call him.

After almost a month, when the Shoaib received the call from Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein makers, he was asked to reach Mumbai at once at the given address by the next morning at 9 am.

Further, the actor recalled that at that time his family’s financial condition was not that good to afford an air ticket, therefore he with his father boarded a train to Mumbai, where they couldn’t receive any confirmed seat, and they traveled the distance standing on their feet.

More about Shoaib Ibrahim

Apart from his television appearances, Shoaib Ibrahim has a huge fan following on his YouTube channel where he keeps his YouTube family updated about his day-to-day life. In the same interview, he revealed that he started his vlogs during the lockdown, and he got two lakh subscribers on the first day.

Moreover, his wife Dipika Kakar who was once the lead actress of Sasural Simar Ka, now makes vlogs too.

