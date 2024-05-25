Shoaib Ibrahim is widely known for his stint in one of the longest-running daily soaps, Sasural Simar Ka, where he essayed the role of Prem Bharadwaj. His performance in the show garnered him immense fame and appreciation from the audience. However, the actor also created a buzz in the town with his real-life love story, which was no less than a Bollywood movie, as he fell in love with the show’s lead actress and now his wife Dipika Kakar.

Recently, in a candid discussion with Faisal Shaikh, Shoaib revealed the reactions of their families to his and Dipika’s relationship. He also revealed what the actress’s father said about them.

How did Dipika’s father react to their marriage?

When Faisal asked him about how his love story with Dipika Kakar started, Shoaib mentioned that he met her for the first time on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, where they both were in the lead roles. He revealed that their love story started after he left the show, as he missed meeting Dipika daily.

Elaborating it further he claimed that around 2015-16 the duo came into an official relationship, and they got married in 2018, and then the duo welcomed their first child in 2023.

Further, when Shaikh asked about the complications the duo faced in getting their parent's permission for marriage, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant replied by saying, “Shadi mien difficulties nahi ayi thi kyuki gharwalo ko sabko pata tha (There were no complications in the marriage as everyone in the family were aware of their relationship).”

When he disclosed his love for Dipika in front of his parents, the actor’s mother said that she can see his love in his eyes, and she was already aware of it. Speaking of Dipika’s father’s reaction he stated that her father had no issue regarding the same. However, Shoaib recalled him saying, “Tum bolo, jo bolo, hum ready hai. Khushi tumlog ki hai, tumlog ko jeena hai, zindagi bitani hai sath mien (As you will say it will be done accordingly. It is your happiness and you both have to spend your lives together).”

Summarizing, he said that in those two and a half years of dating each other, their families got to understand them.

More about Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib started his career with the television show, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, further she got the opportunity to perform in Sasural Simar Ka which was marked as the biggest hit of his career. Later he contributed to the shows, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Ajooni, and others.

